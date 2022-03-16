PDM, MQM-P hold consultations on no-trust motion

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman held consultations with MQM-P regarding the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Wednesday, according to a news outlet.

The meeting was attended by PDM Secretary General Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, JUI-F’s Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, MQM’s Aminul Haque, Amir Khan, Khawaja Izharul Hassan, Javed Hanif, and Sadiq Iftikhar Sanjay Perwani.

During the meeting, the parties completed the initial consultation process regarding the no-confidence motion and discussed the political situation in the country.

MQM-P said it would support the opposition if “[its] certain demands are met”.

The final consultations with MQM-P will be held soon at Fazl’s residence, where former president Asif Ali Zardari will also participate.

It is pertinent to mention that the National Assembly session for voting on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan is just weeks away.

The government is trying to woo its allies for supporting it during the voting while the opposition is also attempting to cajole the PTI allies and seeking to break the government alliance in the lower house.