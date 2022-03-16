IIOJK Bar lauds Imran Khan for leading struggle against Islamophobia

SRINAGAR: In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Kashmir Bar Association General Secretary Advocate G.N. Shaheen has welcomed the UN resolution on observance of March 15 as International Day to Combat Islamophobia.

G.N. Shaheen in a statement issued in Srinagar said the United Nations General Assembly passed the Pakistan-sponsored historic resolution backed by 57 Muslim countries against Islamophobia and denounced it with a resolve to observe 15th March as a day against Islamophobia.

He said that Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan led the struggle against Islamophobia successfully. G.N. Shaheen said that he was pleased to hear Imran Khan saying that “I am not anti-India but I am against the policies of Government of India.” He said that Imran Khan has emerged as a powerful Muslim voice across the globe.