Shehbaz floats idea of national govt sans PTI

By News Desk

PML-N President and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has floated the idea of forming a national government without PTI’s participation.

During an interview with a private news channel, he said that “the national government — sans PTI — should be formed for the next five years”.

He said that it is his personal idea of forming such a government, adding that the new leadership that comes into power should work with all the dedication so as to set a benchmark.

“And then we can see what happens,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention that the National Assembly session for voting on the opposition’s no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan is just weeks away.

The government is trying to woo its allies for supporting it during the voting while the opposition is also attempting to cajole the PTI allies and seeking to break the government alliance in the lower house.

The opposition needs the backing of 172 MNAs to pass the no-trust motion. The ruling coalition has 179 MNAs in its favour, while the opposition has 162 MNAs in the lower house of parliament.

Moreover, the government and the opposition are set to hold massive rallies in Islamabad before the crucial NA session. The government’s gathering is scheduled for March 27 while the opposition’s long march will take place after March 25.

News Desk

