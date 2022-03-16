NATIONAL

It will be difficult for anyone leaving PM Imran to win in 2023 polls: Faisal

By News Desk

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed Khan has warned the ruling party’s lawmakers that it would be difficult for them to win from their constituency if they leave Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Taking to Twitter, he gave an example of former PTI leader Javed Hashmi and said it would be difficult to make a ‘comeback in politics’.

“People are with Imran Khan. PTI’s ticket will be in top demand during the 2023 general elections. About 10 people would be wishing for one ticket,” he wrote in a tweet.

He also shared a video clip of a patient, being reportedly treated on PM Imran’s initiative of Health Card, pleading Pervaiz Elahi to support the prime minister. He said the PTI chairman had helped him when he needed it the most and didn’t field a candidate against him in the elections.

“Now, when the Kaptaan [Imran Khan] needs your help, you’re running after PML-N and others. PM Imran is an honest person and you [Elahi] should support him.”

It is pertinent to mention that the opposition parties have submitted a no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the National Assembly.

Since the submission of the motion, both opposition and government are involved in political engagements with the allies to get their support.

Previous article‘We will lock them like pigeons in a cage’: Fawad blasts opposition
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

‘We will lock them like pigeons in a cage’: Fawad blasts opposition

Information and Broadcasting Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday said that 'imminent failure' of no-trust motion would prove to be a fatal blow for...
Read more
NATIONAL

PDM, MQM-P hold consultations on no-trust motion

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman held consultations with MQM-P regarding the no-confidence motion...
Read more
NATIONAL

IIOJK Bar lauds Imran Khan for leading struggle against Islamophobia

SRINAGAR: In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Kashmir Bar Association General Secretary Advocate G.N. Shaheen has welcomed the UN resolution on observance of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Shehbaz floats idea of national govt sans PTI

PML-N President and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has floated the idea of forming a national government without PTI's participation. During an...
Read more
NATIONAL

BAP lawmakers in KP Assembly part ways with govt citing ‘unfulfilled commitments’

The Balochistan Awami Party's (BAP) lawmakers in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly have decided to separate themselves from the government because of "unfulfilled commitments". BAP...
Read more
NATIONAL

IHC annuls Islamabad LG Ordinance 2021

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday declared the Islamabad Local Government Ordinance 2021 as null and void, according to a news outlet. IHC's Justice...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Shehbaz floats idea of national govt sans PTI

PML-N President and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has floated the idea of forming a national government without PTI's participation. During an...

‘Think twice before buying Russian oil’, US warns India

Now or never for the current corrupt

Modi revives anti-Muslim militia in Kashmir

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.