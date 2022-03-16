NATIONAL

Posters favouring Elahi as Punjab CM emerge in Lahore

By News Desk

Pictures of posters and banners, showing PML-Q leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as a candidate for the Punjab chief minister’s slot, emerged on social media on Wednesday.

The posters have appeared as the government is trying to win over the coalition parties who have expressed their reservations over Punjab’s current chief executive Usman Buzdar.

The posters were first spotted outside PML-Q’s headquarters and can now be seen on Lahore’s major thoroughfares.

“Punjab is helpless, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as chief minister is a necessity,” a poster reads.

PDM has support of more lawmakers than required:

A day ago, Elahi had said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has the support of more than required MNAs to pass the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

During an interview with a private news channel, Elahi was asked to comment on former president Asif Ali Zardari’s claim that the opposition has more than 172 lawmakers’ support in the National Assembly. To this, Elahi had said: “He (Zardari) is right. They have the required number … even have more than what one can imagine. This is what we have assessed and seen.”

He had said the government is itself to blame for the position it is in, adding that it never learnt how to build relationships and instead “ruined things with everyone, including its own people”.

Previous articleIt will be difficult for anyone leaving PM Imran to win in 2023 polls: Faisal
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

It will be difficult for anyone leaving PM Imran to win in 2023 polls: Faisal

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed Khan has warned the ruling party's lawmakers that it would be difficult for them to win from their...
Read more
NATIONAL

‘We will lock them like pigeons in a cage’: Fawad blasts opposition

Information and Broadcasting Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday said that 'imminent failure' of no-trust motion would prove to be a fatal blow for...
Read more
NATIONAL

PDM, MQM-P hold consultations on no-trust motion

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman held consultations with MQM-P regarding the no-confidence motion...
Read more
NATIONAL

IIOJK Bar lauds Imran Khan for leading struggle against Islamophobia

SRINAGAR: In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Kashmir Bar Association General Secretary Advocate G.N. Shaheen has welcomed the UN resolution on observance of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Shehbaz floats idea of national govt sans PTI

PML-N President and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has floated the idea of forming a national government without PTI's participation. During an...
Read more
NATIONAL

BAP lawmakers in KP Assembly part ways with govt citing ‘unfulfilled commitments’

The Balochistan Awami Party's (BAP) lawmakers in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly have decided to separate themselves from the government because of "unfulfilled commitments". BAP...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

IIOJK Bar lauds Imran Khan for leading struggle against Islamophobia

SRINAGAR: In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Kashmir Bar Association General Secretary Advocate G.N. Shaheen has welcomed the UN resolution on observance of...

Shehbaz floats idea of national govt sans PTI

‘Think twice before buying Russian oil’, US warns India

Now or never for the current corrupt

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.