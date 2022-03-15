China says will continue to play a constructive role in Ukraine crisis

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi has said that China will continue to play a constructive role in easing tensions, promoting peace talks and preventing humanitarian crisis.

Yi made these remarks while discussing the Ukraine conflict with his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi in a phone conversation.

Wang also stressed that the European Union, NATO and Russia the need to engage in dialogue on an equal footing, and establish a balanced, effective and sustainable security framework to achieve long-term stability in Europe.

On her part, Marsudi said that Indonesia insists on respecting other countries’ sovereignty and territorial integrity. She also called for an early end to the military conflict and encouraged relevant parties to hold dialogues to de-escalate the situation and prevent a humanitarian crisis.

The two diplomats also said that the two sides should work together and push bilateral relations to a new level.