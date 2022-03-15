World

China urges U.S. to fully clarify biological military activities

By Agencies

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson has urged the United States to act responsibly and provide a thorough clarification regarding its biological military activities.

Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said at a daily press briefing that the United States should also stop standing alone in obstructing the establishment of a Biological Weapons Convention verification regime.

“This will help restore the international community’s confidence in the U.S.’ fulfillment of its international obligations and strengthen global biosecurity,” he said.

“Biological military activities in Ukraine are the common concern of the international community,” Zhao said, citing information already disclosed about U.S. participation in and funding of biological laboratories in Ukraine that hold lethal pathogens.

The United States has always claimed to be “open and transparent,” Zhao said. “If the concerns are truly ‘disinformation,’ why doesn’t the United States release detailed materials to prove its innocence?”

Zhao also asked how the United States spent its funding of $200 million in biolabs, what kind of research it conducted on pathogens, and why it refuses to open up the biolabs for independent investigations by international experts, among other questions.

“The U.S. responses so far have been self-contradictory and perplexing,” Zhao said.

For decades, the United States readily pointed the finger at others and accused others of noncompliance, saying that they should accept verification and even resorting to sanctions and military operations, he said, adding that when it comes to the United States itself, it refuses verification and tries to muddle through.

“This is typical double standard. Moreover, given the credibility of the United States, it is very difficult for it to win the trust of the international community,” Zhao said.

Previous articleChina says will continue to play a constructive role in Ukraine crisis
Next articleMilitary top brass says India’s ‘accidental’ missile firing could have acted as ‘trigger’
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Riyadh, Beijing mull using yuan instead of dollar for oil trade

Riyadh is in active talks with Beijing to trade some of its oil sales to China in yuan, Wall Street Journal quoted sources familiar...
Read more
World

China says will continue to play a constructive role in Ukraine crisis

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi has said that China will continue to play a constructive role in easing tensions, promoting peace...
Read more
World

Indian politicians, journalists find court’s decision to uphold hijab ban ‘disappointing, violation of rights’

An Indian high court upheld a ban on the hijab in Karnataka classrooms on Tuesday, weeks after the edict stoked violent protests and renewed...
Read more
World

India court upholds Karnataka state’s ban on hijab, says it is not essential to Islam

An Indian court on Tuesday upheld a ban on the hijab in class in the state of Karnataka, observing that the headscarf was not...
Read more
NATIONAL

India says reviewing procedures after accidental firing of missile into Pakistan

NEW DELHI: India is reviewing its standard operating procedures for weapons systems and will immediately fix any shortcomings after accidentally launching a missile into...
Read more
Top Headlines

India court upholds ban on hijab in class

NEW DELHI: An Indian court Tuesday upheld a ban on wearing hijab in class in the southern state of Karnataka, declaring the headscarf is...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

PM challenges media, opposition parties to debate with govt over performance

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday challenged media organisations, economists and opposition parties to debate with the government over its performance in the...

IPO holds consultative session for joining Lisbon Agreement

Military top brass says India’s ‘accidental’ missile firing could have acted as ‘trigger’

China urges U.S. to fully clarify biological military activities

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.