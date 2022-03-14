Bangladesh beats Pakistan for first win in Women’s World Cup

Khatun finished with figures of 3-38 from eight overs and was voted player of the match.

“I wasn’t nervous because I’m always ready to play for my team,” she said. “I just bowled in the right areas, according to my plan and knew success would come.

“It was a very sporty wicket and if bowlers bowled in the right area then they would be successful.”

Pakistan made a surprising decision to bowl on winning the toss but followed the overwhelming trend of the tournament in which most teams have chosen to chase.

A 96-run partnership for the third wicket between Fargana Hoque and Nigar Sultana set up Bangladesh’s innings. Hoque made 71 from 115 balls in a cautious innings of steady accumulation. Sultana made 46 from 64. Sharmin Akhter made 44 from 55.

Bangladesh needed a stronger finish. It was 175-3 in the 40th over but added only 59 runs in the last 10, partly because of tight bowling by Nashra Sandhu, who took 3-41.

Pakistan’s reply was also carefully-paced and it was 98-1 at the midpoint of its innings. Ameen held the innings together and enjoyed a 91-run opening partnership with Nahida Khan (43).

Captain Bismah Maroof joined her and made 31 from 48 balls, but after her dismissal, the Pakistan innings began to unravel because of poor shot selection against accurate spin bowling.

“It’s a hard loss to digest,” Maroof said. “Sidra (Ameen) will be disappointed. She was playing really well and will be disappointed she didn’t finish the game.

“We were in the game, we should have chased it down but the poor shot selection cost us.”

Pakistan has slipped to last place in the eight-team group stage with no wins from four matches.

Bangladesh now has one win from three starts in New Zealand.

When the last ball was bowled, the Bangladesh players joyously celebrated their historic first win.

“I can’t describe this in words because this is our first-ever win in a World Cup and this is a history we’ve made today,” Bangladesh captain Sultana said. “Now we’re looking to carry this win through the tournament.”