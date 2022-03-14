Sports

Bangladesh beats Pakistan for first win in Women’s World Cup

By The Associated Press
HAMILTON, NEW ZEALAND - MARCH 14: Fatima Sana Khan of Pakistan looks on after being dismissed during the 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between Pakistan and Bangladesh at Seddon Park on March 14, 2022 in Hamilton, New Zealand. (Photo by Phil Walter-ICC/ICC via Getty Images)

WELLINGTON: Bangladesh pulled off its first win at a Women’s Cricket World Cup with the help of a batting collapse by Pakistan, which lost five wickets for five runs to fall nine runs short in a thrilling run chase on Monday.

Among those dismissed in the spectacular late collapse of the Pakistan innings was Sidra Ameen, who was run out for 104 after posting the first century by a Pakistan batter at a Women’s World Cup.

Pakistan was 183-2 after 42 overs at Hamilton, seemingly well placed to surpass Bangladesh’s total of 234-7 with Ameen in command.

But leg-spinner Fahima Khatun, playing her first match at the tournament, sparked the Pakistan collapse with three wickets. Two run-outs added to the chaotic ending.

Pakistan was 183-2 when Khatun claimed the wicket of Omaima Sohail for 10. She also removed Aliya Riaz and Fatima Sana lbw, both for first-ball ducks. In total, three Pakistan batters were out first ball as the innings dissolved.

Pakistan lost those five wickets in the space of two overs and endured its most bitter blow when Ameen was run out after doing so much to steer her team toward its first win of the tournament.

Khatun finished with figures of 3-38 from eight overs and was voted player of the match.

“I wasn’t nervous because I’m always ready to play for my team,” she said. “I just bowled in the right areas, according to my plan and knew success would come.

“It was a very sporty wicket and if bowlers bowled in the right area then they would be successful.”

Pakistan made a surprising decision to bowl on winning the toss but followed the overwhelming trend of the tournament in which most teams have chosen to chase.

A 96-run partnership for the third wicket between Fargana Hoque and Nigar Sultana set up Bangladesh’s innings. Hoque made 71 from 115 balls in a cautious innings of steady accumulation. Sultana made 46 from 64. Sharmin Akhter made 44 from 55.

Bangladesh needed a stronger finish. It was 175-3 in the 40th over but added only 59 runs in the last 10, partly because of tight bowling by Nashra Sandhu, who took 3-41.

Pakistan’s reply was also carefully-paced and it was 98-1 at the midpoint of its innings. Ameen held the innings together and enjoyed a 91-run opening partnership with Nahida Khan (43).

Captain Bismah Maroof joined her and made 31 from 48 balls, but after her dismissal, the Pakistan innings began to unravel because of poor shot selection against accurate spin bowling.

“It’s a hard loss to digest,” Maroof said. “Sidra (Ameen) will be disappointed. She was playing really well and will be disappointed she didn’t finish the game.

“We were in the game, we should have chased it down but the poor shot selection cost us.”

Pakistan has slipped to last place in the eight-team group stage with no wins from four matches.

Bangladesh now has one win from three starts in New Zealand.

When the last ball was bowled, the Bangladesh players joyously celebrated their historic first win.

“I can’t describe this in words because this is our first-ever win in a World Cup and this is a history we’ve made today,” Bangladesh captain Sultana said. “Now we’re looking to carry this win through the tournament.”

