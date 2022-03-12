MQM to support no-trust move if opposition accepts its demands: Wasim Akhtar

ISLAMABAD: Former mayor of Karachi and MQM-Pakistan leader Wasim Akhtar has said that despite the passage of three and a half years, Prime Minister Imran Khan cannot meet our demands and added that they would support opposition in no-trust move if the PML-N and Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl can guarantee the approval of our demands

Talking to a private TV channel, Wasim Akhtar, replying to a question

regarding the meeting of MQM with former President Asif Ali Zardari after

Prime Minister Imran Khan, said that the meeting with the former president

was good.

The former mayor of Karachi said that they discussed the issues facing Sindh

and Karachi in the last 14 years and also talked about the issues facing the

people including the atrocities committed against MQM as a political party.

Wasim Akhtar said that the issues discussed with the PPP co-chairman did not

include their personal interests but these are the issues of the people of

Sindh. He said “We do not want ministries but to solve the problems of the

people.”

Asked if he did not expect the government to deliver, he said that if that

were the case, he would have said this in the last meeting, and those who

came to him would have mentioned that we would implement these

recommendations but he did not say anything.

On the demands made during the Prime Minister’s visit to Karachi regarding

the no-confidence motion and the province, the former mayor said that when

the plan was finalized with PTI, all the demands were made. How many times

should these demands be repeated?

He said that if the government had agreed to implement the demands, they

would have talked about it when they came, if the demands were to be met,

they would have done so in three and a half years.

In response to a question, Wasim Akhtar said that many issues related to

this are under consideration in the party. The solution will take time, but

the problem of time will also have to be dealt with.

The MQM leader said that the PML-Q could be consulted before taking any

decision on the no-confidence motion, but they would have to take the

initiative. He said that an offer has been made to the Chaudhry brothers by

the opposition, but no such offer has been made by the government. There is

an impression that the PML-Q is angry with the government while the MQM has

also expressed its anger many times.