MQM to support no-trust move if opposition accepts its demands: Wasim Akhtar

ISLAMABAD: Former mayor of Karachi and MQM-Pakistan leader Wasim Akhtar has said that despite the passage of three and a half years, Prime Minister Imran Khan cannot meet our demands and added that they would support opposition in no-trust move if the PML-N and Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl can guarantee the approval of our demands
Talking to a private TV channel, Wasim Akhtar, replying to a question
regarding the meeting of MQM with former President Asif Ali Zardari after
Prime Minister Imran Khan, said that the meeting with the former president
was good.
The former mayor of Karachi said that they discussed the issues facing Sindh
and Karachi in the last 14 years and also talked about the issues facing the
people including the atrocities committed against MQM as a political party.
Wasim Akhtar said that the issues discussed with the PPP co-chairman did not
include their personal interests but these are the issues of the people of
Sindh. He said “We do not want ministries but to solve the problems of the
people.”
Asked if he did not expect the government to deliver, he said that if that
were the case, he would have said this in the last meeting, and those who
came to him would have mentioned that we would implement these
recommendations but he did not say anything.
On the demands made during the Prime Minister’s visit to Karachi regarding
the no-confidence motion and the province, the former mayor said that when
the plan was finalized with PTI, all the demands were made. How many times
should these demands be repeated?
He said that if the government had agreed to implement the demands, they
would have talked about it when they came, if the demands were to be met,
they would have done so in three and a half years.
In response to a question, Wasim Akhtar said that many issues related to
this are under consideration in the party. The solution will take time, but
the problem of time will also have to be dealt with.
The MQM leader said that the PML-Q could be consulted before taking any
decision on the no-confidence motion, but they would have to take the
initiative. He said that an offer has been made to the Chaudhry brothers by
the opposition, but no such offer has been made by the government. There is
an impression that the PML-Q is angry with the government while the MQM has
also expressed its anger many times.