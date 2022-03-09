NATIONAL

PML-Q ready to mend ties with PML-N amid no-confidence motion threat: report

By Monitoring Report

PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat has expressed his desire to mend ties with PML-N, sources said Wednesday, as the political tensions increase after the Opposition’s no-confidence motion move.

The joint Opposition had, a day earlier, filed a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, accusing him of mismanaging the economy and poor governance.

Following this, the Opposition has claimed that it has the backing of a majority of National Assembly lawmakers, while the government is confident of defeating the no-trust motion.

The PML-Q president — whose party is an ally of the PTI government in Punjab and the Centre — expressed the desire during a meeting with PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari today and his separate meeting with Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, sources told Geo News.

He also hoped that PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif would move on and forget the invitation he sent to the PML-Q leader, sources said. Shahbaz had invited Shujaat to dinner last week, but the PML-Q did not attend it.

Shujaat, according to sources, also told Zardari that he was ready to accept PPP’s conditions for electing a new chief minister in Punjab.

At this, Zardari told the PML-Q president that he was too late and that they had to look for other options after the party did not take a clear stance, sources said.

Zardari stressed that PML-Q accepted the dinner invitation of PML-N, but did not attend the dinner, which was against political ethics. “But since I respect you, I will speak to PML-N on your behalf.”

Separately, sources told Geo News that after this, Fazl to Shahbaz about the important development and now it is expected that PML-Q and PML-N’s top brass would meet soon.

Last month, after a 14-year hiatus, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz met PML-Q’s Chaudhry brothers — allies of the PTI-led government — at their residence, where he sought their support for the Opposition’s bid to oust the government.

Previous articleWhat moves the bureaucracy in Punjab?
Next articleWomen MPs sponsored 35pc parliamentary business during 2021-22
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Women MPs sponsored 35pc parliamentary business during 2021-22

Women parliamentarians accounted for nearly 35 percent of parliamentary agenda during 2021-22 – 38 percent in the National Assembly and 25 percent in the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan needs local software development to regulate Cloud services

ISLAMABAD: The largest IT solution provider in the country has said that Pakistan has to focus on local software development, but for that the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Buzdar meets 40 MPAs in a day to help cement grip on power

LAHORE: Amid moves by Jahangir Tareen group, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar held a meeting with more than 40 MPAs on Wednesday during...
Read more
NATIONAL

Hajj Policy 2022 to be unveiled after agreement with Saudi govt: official

ISLAMABAD:The Hajj Policy 2022 would be unveiled after singing an agreement with the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, an official of Pakistan's Ministry...
Read more
NATIONAL

COAS, Chinese chargé d’affaires discuss progress on CPEC, regional security, defence collaboration

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa was called on by Chinese Charge d' Affairs to Pakistan Ms Pang Chunxue at...
Read more
NATIONAL

Patwar Khanas in 36 districts, 145 tehsils of Punjab shifted to govt buildings: Babar Hayat

LAHORE: Senior Member Board of Punjab Babar Hayat Tarar has said that Patwar Khanas in 36 districts and 145 tehsils across the province have...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Comment

Iran and Pakistan mustn’t provide weapons to the Myanmar Junta

The USA and other nations, including Australia, Canada, and New Zealand, have already announced banning military exports to Myanmar. Even the UNO has been...

Countering the no-confidence move

Sibi terror attack

Looking back on 2021

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.