Women MPs sponsored 35pc parliamentary business during 2021-22

Women parliamentarians accounted for nearly 35 percent of parliamentary agenda during 2021-22 – 38 percent in the National Assembly and 25 percent in the Senate, according to the Annual Women Parliamentarians Performance Report 2022 released by Free and Fair Election Network (Fafen) on the occasion of International Women’s Day (March 8).

The report said this year’s contribution by women parliamentarians is their highest annual contribution since the 15th National Assembly took oath in 2018 as they had sponsored 33 percent parliamentary agenda in 2018-19 and 2019-20 each, and 28 percent in 2020-21.

Each woman MNA attended 65 of the National Assembly sittings against male MNAs’ average of 52 sittings. Similarly, a woman senator attended an average of 42 Senate sittings against their male counterparts’ average of 38 sittings.

On average, each woman MNA contributed 10 agenda items to the assembly’s Orders of the Day against five by a male MNA. Similarly, each woman senator contributed nine agenda items to the upper house’s Orders of the Day against an average of seven by each male senator.

All women parliamentarians – except four MNAs and one senator – actively participated in their respective house’s proceedings.