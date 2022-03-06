NATIONAL

Road accident leaves 6 killed, 15 injured in Punjab

By Monitoring Report
ISLAMABAD: Six people were killed and 15 others injured in a road accident in Punjab on Sunday, media reported.

The accident happened when a passenger van crashed into a car in Layyah, the reports said.

Six people in the car including three kids and two women were killed in the accident.

15 people including the driver in the van sustained injuries and have been shifted to a nearby hospital.

The death toll is feared to rise as several of the injured are said to be in critical condition.

Road accidents frequently happen in Pakistan due to poorly maintained roads, violation of road safety rules, and reckless driving.

