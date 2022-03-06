Covid-19 transmission rate dips to two-month low: NCOC

LAHORE: Pakistan reported seven deaths by the coronavirus in the last 24 hours as the number of new infections dropped to the lowest in more than two months, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said.

The nation on Saturday confirmed 755 new Covid-19 cases, the NCOC said, adding the total caseload has risen to 1,514,258, including 1,454,382 recoveries.

Statistics 6 Mar 22:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 37,661

Positive Cases: 755

Positivity %: 2.0%

Deaths :7

Patients on Critical Care: 821 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) March 6, 2022

Following the emergence of the latest infections, the contagion rate was recorded at 2.0 percent, the lowest since January 5.

The number of active cases has dropped to 29,611 in the country, including 821 patients in critical condition.

According to the NCOC, the latest deaths from the pandemic brought the toll to 30,265.

Sindh is the most affected province in terms of the number of cases, with 569,978 infections, followed by Punjab which has reported 502,621 cases so far.

Meanwhile, the government has tested 26,646,219 samples for coronavirus, with 37,661 in the last 24 hours.

So far, 127 million people have received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, including 166,131 in the last 24 hours. 99 million people have been fully vaccinated while 242,151 received their second dose Saturday.

The number of total administered doses has reached 215 million, with 422,935 injected in the last 24 hours.

SAUDI LIFTS SOCIAL CURBS

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has lifted precautionary and preventive measures related to combating the health crisis.

Quoting an official source in the Ministry of Interior, Arab News reported measures including social distancing and wearing masks outdoors are no longer mandatory in the Kingdom.

The ministry, quoted by the Saudi Press Agency, also said that social distancing in the two Holy Mosques and all other mosques in the Kingdom would end, but worshipers still have to wear masks.

Saudi Arabia will no longer require travelers, including those from Pakistan, to undergo mandatory Covid-19 quarantine upon arrival in the Kingdom. Passengers will also no longer need to provide a PCR test on arrival.

All arrivals in the Kingdom on visit visas of any kind are required to get the insurance that covers the costs of treatment from any coronavirus infection.

The ministry stressed the importance of continuing to stick to the guidelines of the national plan for immunisation, which includes getting a booster dose and applying procedures to verify health status on the “Tawakkalna” app to enter facilities, activities, events, planes and public transportation.

It explained that the measures taken above were subject to continuous evaluation by the competent health authorities in the Kingdom, according to the developments in the epidemiological situation.