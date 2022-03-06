NATIONAL

PML-N parliamentary party to meet Monday

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif has summoned a meeting of the parliamentary party in Islamabad on Monday to discuss the no-trust motion proposed against the prime minister.

The session will be held at PML-N Secretariat in Chak Shahzad neighbourhood of Islamabad at 6:00 pm. The huddle would be chaired by Shehbaz Sharif.

All the MPs of the party have been directed to reach Islamabad by tonight for the meeting.

It merits a mention here the opposition parties have agreed to submit a requisition on Monday for summoning a National Assembly session for tabling no-trust motion against the government, sources within PML-N confirmed.

The long march of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) will reach Islamabad and its chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will announce the date for submission of the no-trust motion in the gathering.

“The opposition has the numbers needed for the success of no-confidence motion,” they said and added: “We are confident that our no-trust move will succeed.”

PPP Senator Sherry Rehman on Friday claimed the opposition has the support of enough MPs for the success of the vote.

