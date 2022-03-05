World

North Korea fires ‘unidentified projectile’: South’s military

By AFP
Photo taken July 14, 2020, from Paju, a South Korean city just south of the truce village of Panmunjeom, shows a North Korean flag. (Photo by Kyodo News via Getty Images)

SEOUL: North Korea fired at least one “unidentified projectile” on Saturday, South Korea’s military said, the nuclear-armed country’s ninth suspected weapons test this year.

“North Korea fired an unidentified projectile eastward,” Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement, without giving further details.

Pyongyang carried out an unprecedented seven weapons tests in January, including of its most powerful missile since 2017, when leader Kim Jong Un baited then-US president Donald Trump with a spate of provocative launches.

Diplomacy has languished ever since, and despite biting international sanctions, Pyongyang has doubled down on military development.

In January, the North threatened to abandon a self-imposed moratorium on testing long-range and nuclear weapons.

Pyongyang said Monday it had carried out a test of “great significance” towards developing a reconnaissance satellite, a day after Seoul said it had detected a ballistic missile launch.

Analysts had widely predicted Pyongyang would seek to capitalise on the United States’ distraction over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine with more tests.

Ukraine, which emerged from the Cold War with sizeable Soviet-era nuclear weapons stocks of its own, gave up its arsenal in the 1990s.

North Korea last month accused the United States of being the “root cause of the Ukraine crisis” saying in a statement on its foreign ministry’s website that Washington “meddled” in the internal affairs of other countries when it suited them but condemned legitimate “self-defensive measures”.

Pre-emptive strike

Pyongyang’s latest testing comes at a delicate time in the region, as South Korea gears up to elect its next president on Wednesday.

One of the two frontrunners, dour former prosecutor Yoon Suk-yeol of the People Power Party, has threatened a pre-emptive strike on South Korea’s nuclear-armed neighbour if needed.

Under Trump’s successor Joe Biden, the United States has repeatedly declared its willingness to meet North Korean representatives — an offer Pyongyang has dismissed.

Domestically, North Korea is preparing to celebrate the 110th anniversary of the birth of late founder Kim Il Sung in April, which experts say Pyongyang could use as an opportunity to carry out a major weapons test.

Recent satellite images analysed by specialist website 38 North suggest that the country may be preparing a military parade to showcase its weapons to mark the key anniversary.

Previous articleEpaper – March 05-2022 LHR
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

UAE poised for FATF’s ‘gray list’ over allegations of ‘dirty money’

The United Arab Emirates is set for inclusion on a global watchdog’s “gray list” after some of its members indicated that the Gulf nation...
Read more
World

Iran nuclear deal ‘close’, European diplomats to consult with ministers

A deal on reviving the 2015 accord between Tehran and world powers on Iran's nuclear programme is "close", Britain said on Friday, at a crunch point...
Read more
World

ISKP founding member surrenders to Taliban govt in Afghanistan

PESHAWAR: One of the founding members of ISKP terrorist group, also known as the Islamic State in Khorasan province (ISKP or ISIS-K), has surrendered...
Read more
World

Modi does not condemn Ukraine invasion in Quad talks

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday again stopped short of condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine in talks with leaders of the United States,...
Read more
World

Russian forces seize Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine

KYIV: Russian forces seized the largest nuclear power plant in Europe after a building at the complex was set ablaze during intense fighting with...
Read more
World

Saudi Crown prince says Israel ‘potential ally’

Riyadh: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman called Israel a “potential ally” and said in a wide-ranging interview published on Thursday that he wants...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

AEMEND rejects ‘illegal, unconstitutional’ PECA ordinance

The Association of Electronic Media Editors and News Directors (AEMEND), in its annual session, completely reject the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), declaring...

President Alvi appears before Islamabad ATC in PTV attack case

Cabinet Committee reviews Corona situation in Punjab, measures taken for its prevention

PM Imran Khan briefed on Peshawar attack

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.