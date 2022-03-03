Navy blocked Indian submarine incursion: ISPR

ISLAMABAD: The navy “intercepted and tracked” an Indian military submarine from entering Pakistan’s territorial waters earlier this week, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said, the fourth such reported incursion by an Indian submersible vessel since 2016.

The Anti-Submarine Warfare Unit intercepting “the latest Kalvari class Indian submarine” on March 1 showed its competence and resolve to defend the maritime frontiers of the country, the military’s media wing said.

#PakistanNavy Anti-Submarine Warfare Unit intercepted & tracked latest Kalvari class Indian submarine on March, 1.

The recent incident being the fourth detection in last 5 years is reflection of Pakistan Navy’s competence & resolve to defend maritime frontiers of Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/6sn1WvpUVj — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) March 3, 2022

The incident was a reflection of the navy’s competence and resolve to defend the maritime borders, it added.

The ISPR also shared the video of the intruding submarine.

Thursday’s incursion is the fourth time Pakistan’s military has detected an Indian submarine since 2016. The three previous incursions occurred in November 2016 and in October 2021.