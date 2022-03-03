Opposition gives final nod to no-trust vote against Imran

LAHORE: The leadership of opposition parties, including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Fazl ur-Rehman, gave the final nod to a committee for no-confidence vote targeting Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The leaders of three major opposition parties held a telephonic conversation and decided to proceed with the motion.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the umbrella alliance of opposition parties, has also finalised the draft of the motion which purportedly has been signed by the over 80 MPs.

The three parties combined have 154 seats in the National Assembly. Overall, the ruling coalition is supported by 176 MPs whereas the opposition enjoys the backing of 162 legislators.

The draft, a formal version of which is yet to be released, claims the country is in a state of economic limbo and there is no clear road map to get the country out of the crisis. There is also an issue of political instability and uncertainty and the government has also failed at the foreign policy front.

The draft further declares the Leader of the House has lost the confidence of the majority of the legislators.

The opposition has prepared a requisition to convene a session of the National Assembly and the chamber of Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif been alerted since the motion as well as requisition can be submitted any time.

The development comes a day after the opposition committee gave its approval to move the motion in the parliament.

The nine-member committee recommended moving the motion as soon as possible, insisting it would be successful even without the support from the allies of the government.

The committee has submitted its recommendations after thorough talks and negotiations with parliamentarians, it said.

Ayaz Sadiq, Khawaja Saad Rafique and Rana Sanaullah Khan represented the PML-N in the committee, while the PPP was represented by Yousaf Raza Gillani, Raja Pervez Ashraf, and Syed Naveed Qamar.

JUI-F had selected Kamran Murtaza, Asad Mehmood and Akram Durrani to represent it in the committee.

The opposition has begun to tighten its grip over the government with protest and the looming threat of a motion of no confidence.

PUNJAB CM POST NOT OFF THE TABLE FOR PERVAIZ: PML-N

Meanwhile, the PML-N said appointing Punjab Assembly Speaker and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Pervaiz Elahi as the chief minister of the province is not off the table.

“All I want to say right now is that it is not off the table,” Khan told Geo News, without elaborating any further.

There has been speculation off late that the opposition political parties could appoint Elahi as the chief executive.

However, the Chaudhry brothers, the leaders of the party, have assured the prime minister of their full support.

The party — which is considered pro-establishment, and has five seats in the National Assembly and 10 in the Punjab Assembly — is a member of the coalition, led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), in power in Punjab and at the centre.

It has assumed great importance since the PDM ramped up efforts to dislodge the government. But in order for such a move to succeed, the opposition would require the support of Q-League MPs in the House.