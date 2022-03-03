Jadhav arrest ‘evidence’ of India’s involvement in terrorism inside Pakistan: minister

ISLAMABAD: The involvement of India in promoting militancy inside Pakistan was confirmed yet again in 2016 when Kulbhushan Jadhav, a serving officer of its navy and member of its premier Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) spy agency, was arrested from Balochistan, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said.

Jadhav was arrested in March 2016 from Mashkel town in Balochistan. He was convicted of planning espionage and sabotage, and sentenced to death by Field General Court Martial (FGCM) in April 2017.

India claims Jadhav is innocent and had asked the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to intervene, declaring his trial had been unfair and Pakistan had denied him diplomatic assistance.

Islamabad had provided the spy — who confessed before the court he was tasked by RAW to plan, coordinate and organise subversive activities in Karachi and Balochistan — with a defending officer as per legal provisions.

In a tweet, the minister recalled the army had arrested Jadhav, who masterminded terror attacks in Balochistan and Karachi, six years ago this day.

“This arrest proves once again the involvement of India in militancy in Pakistan,” he said.

Six years back today, Pakistan Army arrested a serving Indian Army officer #KulbhushanJadhav who was hiding in Balochistan and was masterminding terrorist attacks in Karachi and Balochistan. This was another direct evidence of Indian involvement in terrorism in Pak — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) March 3, 2022

India’s continuous refusal to file a review petition in line with the directive of the ICJ speaks volumes about its denial of the reality that a serving navy commander was caught red-handed.

The National Assembly had adopted legislation that provided for the right of review and reconsideration in giving effect to ICJ judgment.

The passage of the bill, according to the Foreign Office, reaffirmed that “Pakistan continues to take its obligation with regard to the ICJ judgment very seriously.”