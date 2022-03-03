NATIONAL

Jadhav arrest ‘evidence’ of India’s involvement in terrorism inside Pakistan: minister

By Staff Report
(FILES) In this photograph taken on March 29, 2016, Pakistani journalists watch a video showing Indian national Kulbhushan Yadav, arrested on suspicion of spying, during a press conference in Islamabad. Pakistan will execute an Indian man arrested in the southwestern province of Balochistan last year who officials claim has confessed to being a spy for Indian intelligence, the country's powerful military said April 10. The man, named by the army as Kulbushan Sudhir Jadhav who also goes by the alias Hussein Mubarak Patel, was found guilty by a military court and sentenced to death. / AFP PHOTO / AAMIR QURESHI (Photo credit should read AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The involvement of India in promoting militancy inside Pakistan was confirmed yet again in 2016 when Kulbhushan Jadhav, a serving officer of its navy and member of its premier Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) spy agency, was arrested from Balochistan, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said.

Jadhav was arrested in March 2016 from Mashkel town in Balochistan. He was convicted of planning espionage and sabotage, and sentenced to death by Field General Court Martial (FGCM) in April 2017.

India claims Jadhav is innocent and had asked the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to intervene, declaring his trial had been unfair and Pakistan had denied him diplomatic assistance.

Islamabad had provided the spy — who confessed before the court he was tasked by RAW to plan, coordinate and organise subversive activities in Karachi and Balochistan — with a defending officer as per legal provisions.

In a tweet, the minister recalled the army had arrested Jadhav, who masterminded terror attacks in Balochistan and Karachi, six years ago this day.

“This arrest proves once again the involvement of India in militancy in Pakistan,” he said.

India’s continuous refusal to file a review petition in line with the directive of the ICJ speaks volumes about its denial of the reality that a serving navy commander was caught red-handed.

The National Assembly had adopted legislation that provided for the right of review and reconsideration in giving effect to ICJ judgment.

The passage of the bill, according to the Foreign Office, reaffirmed that “Pakistan continues to take its obligation with regard to the ICJ judgment very seriously.”

