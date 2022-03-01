PM Khan visits PML-Q leaders to help consolidate grip on power

LAHORE: In an apparent bid to consolidate his grip over power, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday called on the top leadership of PML-Q to muster his key ally’s support amid opposition’s attempt to topple PTI-led government through a no-confidence motion which is likely to be tabled later this month.

The prime minister was accompanied by a delegation comprising Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, federal ministers Hammad Azhar, Fawad Chaudhry, commerce adviser Abdul Razak Dawood and PTI lawmaker Amir Dogar among others.

PML-Q leaders including federal minister Moonis Elahi, Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Shafay Hussain and others were also present.

Sources in the PML-Q told Pakistan Today that Chaudhry brothers have assured Imran Khan of their support against no trust move of the opposition parties.

Per sources, PM Imran Khan during the meeting inquired after the health of former premier and PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and discussed the overall political situation of the country in Tuesday’s meeting. The premier was visiting Lahore on a day-long visit to the Punjab capital.

Per an official statement issued by the PML-Q, Chaudrhy Shujaat hailed the recent relief measures announced by prime minister and advised Imran Khan to follow it up by ensuring strict monitoring of prices of daily-use commodities so as poor may not suffer at hands of inflation.

Pervaiz Elahi hailed the package for revival of industry and urged the premier to announce a similar package for revival of industrial estate in Punjab Province.

Per the handout, Prime Minister praised the idea and assured that a similar package would be announced by Punjab government soon. Elahi also lauded the successful foreign trips of the premier to Beijing and Moscow.

Chaudhrys keep Shehbaz Sharif waiting for another meeting

Chaudhry brothers are benefiting from the squabbling for power between the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the opposition parties and hence has stolen the limelight, of late.

PML-Q, which is the main coalition partner of the ruling PTI both in Punjab and at the Centre, has recently held several meetings with opposition parties including PPP, PML-N and others.

Pakistan Democratic Alliance (PDM), the anti-government opposition alliance, last month announced bringing a no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan.

Subsequently, PDM along with major opposition party – PPP – stepped up its efforts to garner support from ruling coalition for its no-trust motion.

Apart from wooing the government allies, the opposition has been banking its support on the ruling party’s lawmakers that they would revolt against their party and support the opposition on no-confidence motion.

In a major development last month, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif after a hiatus of 14 years called on PML-Q leadership to seek their support for no-trust vote against PM Imran in National Assembly.

However, Federal Minister for Water Resources Moonis Elahi assured the PTI government that PML-Q was an ally of the government and would stand by it in any political situation as it had confidence in the leadership abilities of Prime Minister Imran.

Per sources, a follow-up meeting between the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has been delayed.

According to the sources, the PML-N president had invited PML-Q’s leadership for dinner, however, the latter are yet to confirm their availability.

The sources further said that Shahbaz had invited PML-Q leaders Pervaiz Elahi and Moonis Elahi last week for a dinner-meeting, and the Chaudhrys had promised to get back in two days; however, no response has been received so far.