Conway falls for 92 as South Africa scent victory in New Zealand

By AFP
New Zealand's Devon Conway plays a shot on day four of the second cricket Test match between New Zealand and South Africa at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on February 28, 2022. (Photo by Sanka Vidanagama / AFP) (Photo by SANKA VIDANAGAMA/AFP via Getty Images)

CHRISTCHURCH: South Africa were scenting victory on the final day of the second Test against New Zealand on Tuesday after capturing the key wicket of Devon Conway at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

New Zealand, needing a record 426 to win, were 180 for five at lunch with the last recognised batsmen, Tom Blundell and Colin de Grandhomme, at the crease.

Blundell was not out 44 with de Grandhomme on nine.

Conway, who averages a remarkable 63.91 from 12 innings was in sight of his fourth Test century when he was trapped in front by Lutho Sipamla for 92.

He had added 32 to his overnight 60, put on 85 with Blundell and survived an lbw appeal from Keshav Maharaj with replays showing the ball heading over the stumps.

But there was no escape in the following over when Sipamla’s yorker struck him low on the front pad and his gritty innings ended after four-and-a-half hours in the middle.

De Grandhomme, who posted an unbeaten century in New Zealand’s first innings, was the target of a vociferous appeal by Sipamla off the second delivery he faced but the ball was arcing down the leg side.

South Africa need to win the Test to square the two-match series after being thrashed in the first Test by an innings and 276 runs.

AFP

