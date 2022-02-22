Security gains recalled as Operation Radd ul-Fasaad turns five

ISLAMABAD: Army Chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday paid tribute to soldiers who laid their lives during Operation Radd ul-Fasaad, or elimination of strife, and the spirit of the great nation of Pakistan.

In a message, issued on behalf of Gen. Bajwa, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Maj. Gen. Babar Iftikhar said: “Today marks five years of operation. Aimed at consolidating gains of two-decade-long War on Terror and eliminating remnants of terrorists across the country, the operation placed the security of people of Pakistan as a core objective.”

“Operations continue successfully as the country transitioned from uncertainty to peace,” it added.

The achievements of RuF have only been possible due to the sacrifices rendered by the soldiers and the resilience of our people. “We salute the supreme sacrifices of our martyrs and spirit of our great nation,” Gen. Bajwa said.

“The achievements of RuF have only been possible due to blood of martyrs and resilience of our people,” it said, observing the writ of state restored from Karachi to Khyber as RuF enters the sixth year.

This operation, steered by Gen. Bajwa, was launched on February 22, 2017, against the presence of proscribed outfits and effectively foiled several attack attempts.

Since 2017, 67 new wings of the Frontier Corps (FC) have been formed to enhance the efficacy of the law enforcement agencies (LEAs).

During this period, security forces trained over 40,000 police personnel and 22,000 Levies and Khasadar personnel across the country.

Effective steps have also been taken against extremist literature, it said.

Under the border management plan, 95 percent of work on the razor wire fencing of the Afghanistan border and 78 percent on the Iran border fencing has so far been completed.

679 security forts, borders posts and terminals have also been erected. The troops also cleared more than 60,000 landmines.

The authorities also ensured the safe return of temporarily dislocated persons (TDPs) to their homes in the formal tribal regions.

Implementing National Action Plan (NAP), militants were tried in the military courts whereas action was also launched against over 78 outfits. More than 1,200 conspiracies hatched by hostile intelligence agencies (HIAs) were also exposed.

Operations in the tribal areas also helped to ensure smooth working on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Karachi improved from the sixth spot to 124th in International Crime Index.

Thorough security was provided to the sixth census and polio eradication teams in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

The concerned departments also ensured the safe arrival, stay and departure of international cricketers participating in the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Five years ago when RuF commenced, Gen. Bajwa had said: “Every Pakistani is a soldier in this operation.”