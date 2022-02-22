State land worth Rs22mn retrieved on Punjab ombudsman’s directive

LAHORE: On the orders of Punjab Ombudsman retired Maj. Azam Suleman Khan, 18-Kanal state-owned land valuing Rs 22.22 million has been retrieved in Bhakkar, Mandi Bahauddin, ChichaWatni, and Kot Adu districts and handed over to the concerned administration for official use.

Giving details on Tuesday, a spokesman explained that on the orders of Khan to regain 13.5 marlas occupied portion of Government Girls High School, Dagar Rahtas Bhakkar, the administration has retrieved government land from the illegal occupation of one Muhammad Afzal and a complaint has been lodged against him.

The boundary wall of the said school has also been constructed to save the government property. The students and their parents have thanked the ombudsman’s office for protecting the precious school property in their area.

In another development, the spokesman added the involvement of the ombudsman office has resulted in the retrieval of 10-Kanal 16-marla portions of a local graveyard in Chichawatni from the illegal occupants, having a market value of Rs11.6 million.

Similarly, the ombudsman’s office also intervened to vacate 2-Kanal 18-marla portions of Kot Adu graveyard with a market value of Rs0.9 million.

Alongside, 4-Kanal 6-marla portion of another graveyard and shamlat land has also been recovered from squatters in Mandi Bahauddin with a market value of Rs1.7 million, the spokesman concluded.