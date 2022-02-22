Top leadership greets Saudi on founding day

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan and members of his cabinet on Tuesday extended greetings to Saudi Arabia whose leadership is commemorating for the first time the oil-rich kingdom’s foundation nearly 300 years ago.

In a tweet, the prime minister greeted King Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the people of the Kingdom.

“On the historic founding day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, I extend our heartiest greetings to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, HM [His Majesty] King Salman bin Abdulaziz, HRH [His Royal Highness] Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman [and] brotherly people of the Kingdom,” he tweeted.

On the historic Founding Day of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, I extend our heartiest greetings to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, HM King Salman bin Abdulaziz; HRH Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman; & brotherly people of the Kingdom. May our two countries & our people prosper. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 22, 2022

Khan also wished prosperity for the nations of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. “May our two countries and our people prosper.”

“Saudi Arabia […] and Pakistan stood with each other in all difficult times […] the tradition will go on,” Minister of Information Fawad Chaudhry wrote.

I extend my heartfelt facilitation to Government and people of Saudi Arabia, Saudi Arab and Pakistan stood with each other in all difficult times the tradition will go on @media_ksa @AmbassadorNawaf — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) February 22, 2022

Saudi Arabia held celebrations on Tuesday to commemorate its foundation, choosing a date that downplays the central role played by clerics from an ultra-conservative school of Islam.

A royal decree last month declared February 22 an official holiday, known as “Founding Day”, to be commemorated every year in recognition of “the commencement of the reign of Imam Muhammad bin Saud” and marking the start of the first Saudi state.

The anniversary marks the day in 1727 when Mohammed bin Saud, founder of the first Saudi state, took over the emirate of Diriyah — a remote town that now lies on the northwest edge of the Saudi capital Riyadh.

The government lined up events that include musical performances on Saudi modern history, fireworks, drone shows and sound effects, with 3,500 performers taking part, state media reported.