NATIONAL

Petrol soars Rs12.03 as global oil prices hit seven-year highs

By Ahmad Ahmadani
A petrol station worker wearing a facemask waits for customers while sitting next to a petrol pump during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Islamabad on April 22, 2020. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The nation will bear an additional burden in the form of a record surge in the prices of petroleum products as the government notified with immediate effect an Rs12.03 per litre increase in the price of petrol.

According to a Finance Division notification, petrol price was increased by Rs12.03, high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs9.53, kerosene oil by Rs10.08 and light diesel oil (LDO) by Rs9.43 for the next fortnight.

After the fresh hike, petrol will cost a historic Rs159.86 a litre, HSD Rs Rs154.15, kerosene oil Rs126.56 and LDO Rs123.97 in the open markets.

The move comes as international oil prices ended 3 percent higher over the weekend at fresh seven-year highs as escalating fears of an invasion of Ukraine by Russia, a top energy producer, added to concerns over tight global crude supplies.

Brent crude futures settled $3.03, or 3.3 percent, higher at $94.44 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude rose $3.22, or 3.6 percent, to $93.10 a barrel.

Both benchmarks touched their highest since late 2014, surpassing the highs hit on Monday, and posted their eighth consecutive week of gains on growing concerns about global supplies as demand recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.

“In the fortnightly review of Petroleum Products’ prices, the prime minister has considered the recommendation to increase the prices of petroleum products in line with a change in the international oil prices,” said the statement.

“Despite the increase in the prices of petroleum products, petroleum levy and sales tax have been kept to the minimum.”

The Finance Division also observed the prices of petroleum products are showing a drastic increase in the international market and presently are at the highest level since 2014.

“Despite the unabated increase since the beginning of the year, Prime Minister Imran Khan deferred the last review of petroleum products’ prices on January 31, 2022, and advised against the summary of OGRA,” said the statement.

The ministry further said the government had also levied zero sales tax and reduced the levy to provide “relief” to the consumers against the budget.

It said the “relief” had led the government to bear a revenue loss of around Rs35 billion fortnightly.

Previously, petrol was being sold in the country at Rs147.83 per litre, HSD at Rs144.62 and LDO at Rs114.54.

— With input from Reuters

Previous articlePM will hold consultation on new COAS when time comes: Alvi
Next articleRecognition of Taliban government has to be ‘collective effort’: Imran
Ahmad Ahmadani
The author is an investigative journalist. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Pakistan to enhance mutual cooperation with EU states based on common interests: COAS

ISLAMABAD: General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Thursday said that Pakistan values its relations with European Union (EU) countries and earnestly...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistani MPs’ plane was denied Kabul landing due to political reasons: NA speaker

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Thursday said that a plane carrying Pakistani lawmakers was not allowed to land in Kabul last year due...
Read more
NATIONAL

Murad says he was targeted for being from middle class

ISLAMABAD: Communications and Postal Services' Minister Murad Saeed said on Thursday that he had been targeted with a vicious and malicious propaganda for being...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan Navy’s maritime exercise Seaspark-2022 begins in Karachi

KARACHI: The opening Ceremony of Pakistan Navy’s major maritime exercise Seaspark-22 was held in Karachi. The biennial exercise is steered to assess war preparedness and...
Read more
NATIONAL

Opposition suffers another defeat as Senate approves OGRA 2nd Amendment bill

ISLAMABAD: The Opposition, which enjoys a majority in the Senate, faced an embarrassment in the Upper House of the Parliament on Wednesday after the...
Read more
NATIONAL

PML-Q asks govt to revoke petrol price hike immediately

PML-Q on Wednesday has demanded to revoke an increase in petroleum prices immediately. Pervaiz Elahi took party members into confidence in the wake of a...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistani MPs’ plane was denied Kabul landing due to political reasons:...

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Thursday said that a plane carrying Pakistani lawmakers was not allowed to land in Kabul last year due...

Murad says he was targeted for being from middle class

Saudi army chief makes ‘historic’ visit to India

Pakistan Navy’s maritime exercise Seaspark-2022 begins in Karachi

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.