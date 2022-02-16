NATIONAL

Islamabad police launch WhatsApp service

By INP
ISLAMABAD: Police personal standing high alert in front of Faisal Masjid during Eidul Fitr prayers. INP PHOTO by Sulaman Choudhry

ISLAMABAD: In a move to embrace technology to combat crimes, police on Wednesday launched its services through WhatsApp for the residents of Islamabad.

The service enables Islamabad residents to lodge complaints through WhatsApp on 0334-287-428-7 (033-ICTP-ICTP) and the police will provide services in compliance with their complaints.

Islamabad police chief Ahsan Younas in a video message said the force has presented services to citizens via WhatsApp and they are just one click away from the residents.

The WhatsApp service will offer manuals when a citizen approaches this number where they will choose their relevant option to proceed further.

Younas urged citizens to follow the procedure in the registration of their services.

He clarified the WhatsApp service will not answer any individually sent video, the message of audio and only via the given procedure.

The citizens can avail of option four to lodge online registration of their cases and to report a crime.

Previous articlePolitical solutions must follow UN peacekeeping in conflict zones: Akram
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Political solutions must follow UN peacekeeping in conflict zones: Akram

UNITED NATIONS: Underlining UN’s peacekeeping’s key role in promoting peace and security in the hotspots, Pakistan called for advancing political solutions to long-running conflicts...
Read more
NATIONAL

Four doctors, staff suspended over fake Covid vaccine entry under Nawaz name

LAHORE: Four employees of the provincial health department, including two doctors, were suspended in Narowal on Wednesday on charges of creating fake coronavirus vaccine...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan-origin entrepreneur lands spot at US State Dept despite resistance

-- Syed's nomination had been stalled by conservative senators for almost a year WASHINGTON: The US State Department said it has appointed Pakistan-born American businessman Dilawar...
Read more
NATIONAL

California establishes sister-state relationship with Punjab

FLORIDA/LAHORE: The senate of California passed a resolution to establish a sister-state relationship between the American state and Punjab. The resolution, ACR 105, was first...
Read more
NATIONAL

Punjab schools resume academic activities with 100pc attendance

LAHORE: Schools in Punjab on Wednesday resumed their academic activities with 100 percent attendance after a decline in Covid-19 cases. A restriction of 50 percent...
Read more
NATIONAL

Analyst attacks, holds raiding FIA team hostage at gunpoint; arrested

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad police arrested a former senator and analyst from outside his residence hours after he along with his son attacked and held an...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

California establishes sister-state relationship with Punjab

FLORIDA/LAHORE: The senate of California passed a resolution to establish a sister-state relationship between the American state and Punjab. The resolution, ACR 105, was first...

Punjab schools resume academic activities with 100pc attendance

Analyst attacks, holds raiding FIA team hostage at gunpoint; arrested

PIA to launch direct flights to Australia: spokesperson

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.