Islamabad police launch WhatsApp service

ISLAMABAD: In a move to embrace technology to combat crimes, police on Wednesday launched its services through WhatsApp for the residents of Islamabad.

The service enables Islamabad residents to lodge complaints through WhatsApp on 0334-287-428-7 (033-ICTP-ICTP) and the police will provide services in compliance with their complaints.

Islamabad police chief Ahsan Younas in a video message said the force has presented services to citizens via WhatsApp and they are just one click away from the residents.

The WhatsApp service will offer manuals when a citizen approaches this number where they will choose their relevant option to proceed further.

Younas urged citizens to follow the procedure in the registration of their services.

He clarified the WhatsApp service will not answer any individually sent video, the message of audio and only via the given procedure.

The citizens can avail of option four to lodge online registration of their cases and to report a crime.