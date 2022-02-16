NATIONAL

Political solutions must follow UN peacekeeping in conflict zones: Akram

By Staff Report
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - 2021/07/06: President of the UN Economic and Social Council Ambassador Munir Akram briefs media on on the High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development at UN Headquarters. The forum runs from 6 to 15 July, 2021. (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

UNITED NATIONS: Underlining UN’s peacekeeping’s key role in promoting peace and security in the hotspots, Pakistan called for advancing political solutions to long-running conflicts and disputes, including occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

“Member states, particularly the UN Security Council, can support political solutions through sustained attention, especially in the case of conflicts and disputes that have persisted for a long time,” Ambassador Munir Akram said in his remarks to the Special Committee on Peacekeeping Operations at its meeting.

“The Jammu and Kashmir dispute is one such example, where the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) has been defined for a just and lasting solution,” the envoy told the committee, which was established by the UN General Assembly in 1965 to review of all issues relating to peacekeeping.

Such a solution, he said, would lead to durable peace in the region and beyond.

Peacekeeping is most effective when it is backed by a well-defined political strategy, the envoy added.

Ambassador Akram welcomed the focus of A4P Plus (Action for Peacekeeping) on the primacy of politics, noting that threats to international security have political causes and ultimately political solutions

He said that as a long-serving troop-contributing country, it has an interest in the continued success of peacekeeping operations.

Pakistani peacekeepers have protected civilians and guarded United Nations equipment in the face of high-risk situations with limited resources in the drawdown and closure of peacekeeping missions.

Underscoring that training for peacekeepers has become vital due to the increase in high-risk deployments, Ambassador Akram went on to note that there should be an equitable distribution of women in peacekeeping, including at senior positions, both in the field and at the secretariat.

In recent years, Pakistan has made a concerted effort to achieve 50 percent female representation across its community engagement platoons, he said.

“We reiterate our call for equitable geographical representation of women, including at senior level positions, in the field and the UN Secretariat.”

Previous articleFour doctors, staff suspended over fake Covid vaccine entry under Nawaz name
Next articleIslamabad police launch WhatsApp service
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

SC turns down petition against IHC sealing of Monal

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) Wednesday rejected a petition against the sealing of Monal restaurant on the orders of the Islamabad High Court (IHC). Last...
Read more
NATIONAL

All prime suspects in murder of blasphemy accused arrested: police

LAHORE: The police on Wednesday announced the arrest of all principal suspects in the killing of a middle-aged man for allegedly desecrating the Quran...
Read more
NATIONAL

KP local govt polls spotlighted ballot rejections issue: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said the recently concluded first phase of local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa again brought to light the issue...
Read more
NATIONAL

Islamabad police launch WhatsApp service

ISLAMABAD: In a move to embrace technology to combat crimes, police on Wednesday launched its services through WhatsApp for the residents of Islamabad. The service...
Read more
NATIONAL

Four doctors, staff suspended over fake Covid vaccine entry under Nawaz name

LAHORE: Four employees of the provincial health department, including two doctors, were suspended in Narowal on Wednesday on charges of creating fake coronavirus vaccine...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan-origin entrepreneur lands spot at US State Dept despite resistance

-- Syed's nomination had been stalled by conservative senators for almost a year WASHINGTON: The US State Department said it has appointed Pakistan-born American businessman Dilawar...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Islamabad police launch WhatsApp service

ISLAMABAD: In a move to embrace technology to combat crimes, police on Wednesday launched its services through WhatsApp for the residents of Islamabad. The service...

Political solutions must follow UN peacekeeping in conflict zones: Akram

Four doctors, staff suspended over fake Covid vaccine entry under Nawaz name

Pakistan-origin entrepreneur lands spot at US State Dept despite resistance

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.