Terrorism – A rising concern

Pakistan has borne the brunt of terrorism more than any other country in the world. This has led to the loss of many precious lives, many people have become disabled for the rest of their lives, the properties of the masses have been destroyed. In addition to the foreign influences, some indigenous terrorist groups have also been involved in terrorist activities. TTP tops the list in this regard. Moreover, some other organisations, such as Baloch Nationalist Army, have also been involved in terrorist activities. These incidents have not only created unrest within the country but the international reputation of the country has also been blotted.

The recent incident in Lahore’s bustling area, Anarkali Market, not only raised concerns about the re-emergence of terrorism but it speaks volumes of the neglect of government authorities. If the government can issue threat alerts then it can surely stop such incidents from happening. This incident should be an eye-opener for the authorities to take strict measures before the hydra-headed monster of terrorism grips its roots in the country.

JAVERIYA MAHAR

HYDERABAD