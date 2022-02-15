Opinion

Online phishing

By Editor's Mail
14
0

Through this letter in the column of your esteemed daily, I wish to draw attention to the growing rate of cybercrime and its harmful effects on society.

Cybercrime is one of the greatest threats to today’s society. Today the world is exposed to the internet and everything is just a few clicks away. And most importantly all the data is accessible to everyone. But there are a lot of disadvantages to it as well. People are constantly buying online things and storing their personal bank account details on the internet. Potential hackers look for such information to use it to their advantage, there have been many cases where people have lost a hefty amount of money due to phishing or other online frauds. Many people have experienced their bank accounts getting hacked. In this online world, we all need a safe and secure space to conduct everything without being worried. That’s why in order to achieve this online safety, our need of the hour is a strict cyber law and its proper enforcement.

I sincerely hope my concern will help to make our government more aware of these types of cybercrimes and they will take necessary actions to prevent them and punish the criminals. I will be highly obliged if my concern gets highlighted.

HAFIZ BILAL NASEEM SHAH

ISLAMABAD

Editor's Mail
Pakistan Today
