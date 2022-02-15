Opinion

Russia-Ukraine standoff and Pakistan

By Editor's Mail
Post-communist Russia finds itself within a border which reflects no historical precedent. Russia will always be essential to the world order. Russia has definitely come up with both politically and economically since Vladimir Putin assumed power in Russia. Putin has raised its sides and is invoking the memory of Russia’s key role in the allied victory over the axis power.

The current role of Russia has been increased as a global power. After the coming of the Biden Administration in power, the relationship between USA and Russia is deteriorating day by day. Furthermore, Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Lavrov has made an important visit to Geneva to meet with Secretary of State Antony Blinken of the USA to discuss the Ukrainian issue, however, no breakthrough was made by the two countries, Russia has demanded that Ukraine cannot be the part of the NATO.

EU must withdraw troops from Ukraine and Eastern European countries must maintain the pre 97 positions accordingly, however, the USA has not assured the same., Currently the USA has sent Aircraft Carrier USS Harry S . Truman to the Mediterranean Sea to take part in a NATO naval exercise in the Mediterranean amid tensions between the West and Russia. Furthermore, USA Foreign Office has issued instructions to their diplomatic mission in Ukraine to leave Ukraine at the earliest possible, furthermore, according to current media reports Russia have deployed the Air Force in Belarus to increase pressure on Ukraine.

Moreover, Ukraine President has warned Russia that if Russia is going to take the control of the industrial zone, then Ukraine shall respond accordingly. In the current international scenario, it becomes very important for Pakistan to maintain a clear line of action. Already a group has been formed for the future planning of the region. China and Iran have signed the Comprehensive Cooperation Plan of 25 years to increase trade and investment cooperation between the two countries.

ABDUL KHALIQUE PANHYAR

KARACHI

