CITY

Sindh governor directs police chief to provide security to harassment victim

By Staff Report

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail took notice of threats of death made to a paramedic who has accused three officials of Peoples University of Medical and Health Sciences for Women (PUMHSW) in Nawabshah of harassment and attempted murder.

Parveen Rind, who was doing an internship at the institution’s nursing section since December, claimed in a video posted on social media last Wednesday that the three officials beat her up after locking her in the hostel.

She showed torture marks on her arms in the video and said she was being forced by the officials to follow their “unethical orders”.

In response to her claims, Sindh Health Minister Azra Pechuho formed a three-member inquiry committee.

Rind along with her uncle and social activist Zulfiqar Khaskheli held a demonstration outside the Nawabshah Press Club against the delay in the arrest of the main suspect.

Taking notice of death threats made to Rind, the governor directed Inspector General of Police Mushtaq Mahar to provide security to the complainant.

Ismail further directed Mahar to submit a report on the threats made and measures taken to security to Rind.

Previous articleSHC rejects Sindh opposition leader’s petition against PPP minister
Next articleSocial curbs extended in coronavirus hotspots by a week
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Pakistan urges UN to prevent India from putting tech bodies’ legitimacy at risk

UNITED NATIONS: Islamabad called on the UN Security Council to hold accountable the “masterminds” behind supporting, financing, and sponsoring hundreds of cross-border terrorist attacks...
Read more
NATIONAL

Police round up 10 more in murder of blasphemy suspect

LAHORE: The police arrested 10 more people suspected to be involved in the killing of a middle-aged man for allegedly desecrating the Quran inside...
Read more
NATIONAL

Former GB judge ordered to submit response in contempt case

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) once again directed a former Gilgit-Baltistan chief judge to submit a written response in a case pertaining to a...
Read more
NATIONAL

Red roses, dinner for two: How Pakistan celebrated Valentine’s Day

ISLAMABAD: Farhan Malik, a 35-year-old entrepreneur, took in a variety of flowers at a stall in downtown Islamabad before asking the florist to wrap...
Read more
NATIONAL

Relief for complainants on direction of Punjab ombudsman

LAHORE: On the directions of Punjab Ombudsman retired Maj. Azam Suleman Khan, a relief of over Rs45 million has been given to several complainants...
Read more
NATIONAL

Social curbs extended in coronavirus hotspots by a week

ISLAMABAD: The government on Tuesday extended the incumbent Covid-19 measures in six cities until February 21, announcing health crisis-related restrictions will continue to be...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Red roses, dinner for two: How Pakistan celebrated Valentine’s Day

ISLAMABAD: Farhan Malik, a 35-year-old entrepreneur, took in a variety of flowers at a stall in downtown Islamabad before asking the florist to wrap...

Relief for complainants on direction of Punjab ombudsman

Social curbs extended in coronavirus hotspots by a week

Sindh governor directs police chief to provide security to harassment victim

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.