Sindh governor directs police chief to provide security to harassment victim

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail took notice of threats of death made to a paramedic who has accused three officials of Peoples University of Medical and Health Sciences for Women (PUMHSW) in Nawabshah of harassment and attempted murder.

Parveen Rind, who was doing an internship at the institution’s nursing section since December, claimed in a video posted on social media last Wednesday that the three officials beat her up after locking her in the hostel.

She showed torture marks on her arms in the video and said she was being forced by the officials to follow their “unethical orders”.

In response to her claims, Sindh Health Minister Azra Pechuho formed a three-member inquiry committee.

Rind along with her uncle and social activist Zulfiqar Khaskheli held a demonstration outside the Nawabshah Press Club against the delay in the arrest of the main suspect.

Taking notice of death threats made to Rind, the governor directed Inspector General of Police Mushtaq Mahar to provide security to the complainant.

Ismail further directed Mahar to submit a report on the threats made and measures taken to security to Rind.