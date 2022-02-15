CITY

SHC rejects Sindh opposition leader’s petition against PPP minister

By INP

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday rejected the petition of Sindh Assembly Opposition Leader Haleem Adil Sheikh in a case pertaining to levelling of drug trafficking charges against provincial Minister for Labour and Information Saeed Ghani.

In his petition, Sheikh said it’s been three years that no action has been taken on the report of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dr Muhammad Rizwan.

I don’t have personal enmity with any minister or leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), he added.

The plea further mentioned that PPP has the right to move Supreme Court.

Earlier, a local court had indicted Sheikh in the same case. During the hearing, the accused pleaded not guilty, after which the court summoned witnesses.

Sheikh had accused Ghani of dealing in drugs during a chat show.

Responding to the claims, Ghani said that Sheikh’s accusations against him were proven wrong in the court and as per law, action will be taken against him.

INP

