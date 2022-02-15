NATIONAL

Police round up 10 more in murder of blasphemy suspect

By Staff Report
LAHORE, PAKISTAN - MAY 02: Police patrol to enforce lockdown measures on May 02, 2021 in Lahore, Pakistan. Lahore was put under a full lockdown on Saturday and Sunday to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Late last month, Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan deployed the the army in cities across the country to enforce standard operating procedures (SOPs) as infection rates spike during the the third wave of the pandemic. As cases in neighboring India multiply, Pakistan has announced travel restrictions which will be implemented ahead of the Eid holiday. (Photo by Betsy Joles/Getty Images)

LAHORE: The police arrested 10 more people suspected to be involved in the killing of a middle-aged man for allegedly desecrating the Quran inside a mosque in Khanewal.

According to a statement issued by a Punjab police spokesperson, the recent arrests have taken the number of total detained suspects in the case to 112, among whom 31 are primary suspects.

It added the arrests were made in raids in different locations.

An enraged mob stoned to death Mushtaq Ahmed, 41, in a remote village of Khanewal district. Three police officers also were injured, and more than 80 men have been detained.

The mosque’s custodian said he saw the man burning the holy book and told others before informing the police, according to police spokesman Chaudhry Imran.

The violence took place Saturday evening.

Imran said police rushed to the mosque and found the man surrounded by an angry crowd. Sub-Inspector Mohammad Iqbal and two subordinates tried to take custody of the man but the group began throwing stones at them, seriously injuring Iqbal and slightly injuring the other two officers.

Munawar Gujjar, chief of Tulamba police station, said he rushed reinforcements to the mosque but they did not arrive before the mob had stoned to death the man and hung his body from a tree.

Gujjar said the victim belonged to a nearby village.

“The ill-fated man has been mentally unstable for the last 15 years and according to his family often went missing from home for days begging and eating whatever he could find,” he said. He said the body was handed to the family.

Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his anguish over the stoning and said he was seeking a report from Punjab’s chief minister on the police handling of the case. He said they “failed in their duty.”

“We have zero tolerance for anyone taking the law into their own hands and mob lynching will be dealt with with the full severity of the law,” he said in a tweet hours after the incident.

The killing comes months after the lynching of a Sri Lankan manager of a sporting goods factory in Sialkot on December 3 who was accused by workers of blasphemy.

Previous articleDjokovic prepared to miss Grand Slams if Covid-19 jab made mandatory
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Former GB judge ordered to submit response in contempt case

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) once again directed a former Gilgit-Baltistan chief judge to submit a written response in a case pertaining to a...
Read more
NATIONAL

Red roses, dinner for two: How Pakistan celebrated Valentine’s Day

ISLAMABAD: Farhan Malik, a 35-year-old entrepreneur, took in a variety of flowers at a stall in downtown Islamabad before asking the florist to wrap...
Read more
NATIONAL

Relief for complainants on direction of Punjab ombudsman

LAHORE: On the directions of Punjab Ombudsman retired Maj. Azam Suleman Khan, a relief of over Rs45 million has been given to several complainants...
Read more
NATIONAL

Social curbs extended in coronavirus hotspots by a week

ISLAMABAD: The government on Tuesday extended the incumbent Covid-19 measures in six cities until February 21, announcing health crisis-related restrictions will continue to be...
Read more
KARACHI

Sindh governor directs police chief to provide security to harassment victim

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail took notice of threats of death made to a paramedic who has accused three officials of Peoples University of...
Read more
KARACHI

SHC rejects Sindh opposition leader’s petition against PPP minister

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday rejected the petition of Sindh Assembly Opposition Leader Haleem Adil Sheikh in a case pertaining to levelling...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Relief for complainants on direction of Punjab ombudsman

LAHORE: On the directions of Punjab Ombudsman retired Maj. Azam Suleman Khan, a relief of over Rs45 million has been given to several complainants...

Social curbs extended in coronavirus hotspots by a week

Sindh governor directs police chief to provide security to harassment victim

SHC rejects Sindh opposition leader’s petition against PPP minister

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.