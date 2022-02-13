NATIONAL

PTI’s like-minded group to discuss no-trust move today

By Staff Report
LAHORE: In a major development, which could also be termed a matter of concern for the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government, some likeminded members of the ruling party will meet in Lahore today (Monday, February 14, 2022) to discuss the no-trust move the opposition parties plan to bring against the government, it was learnt on Sunday.

Group head Ghazanfar Abbas Cheena has convened the meeting to thrash out the strategy to be adopted with respect to the no-trust move by the opposition.

Only a day ago, former president and Pakistan People’s Party Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari had said that the PPP stood with the other parties of the opposition, part of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), over tabling of a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The former president made the statement during a telephonic conversation with PDM President Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who called Asif Zardari to discuss political issues.

A day earlier, on Friday (February 11, 2022), the PDM had decided to move a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the National Assembly.

The decision was unanimously taken by the PDM leadership in a summit held at the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) secretariat at Model Town in Lahore.

Maulana Fazl declared the situation was favourable for tabling the no-confidence motion against the prime minister. He also confirmed that the Long March will be held on March 23 as per the announced schedule.

The PDM president announced that they would not make contacts with PTI members but the government-allied parties for getting support because fighting on two fronts is not wise.

The JUI chief said they will not give a date for tabling the no-confidence motion without preparation.

Staff Report

