LAHORE: Farah Khan, friend of First Lady Bushra Begum, has denied rumors that the first lady lives at her residence instead of Bani Gala in Islamabad.

Farah Khan, in a twitter post, said that one should not fall so low in politics that lies are spread about people’s personal lives.

She further said that negative propaganda was being spread about the Prime Minister and the First Lady through false WhatsApp messages.