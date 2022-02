LAHORE: The sister of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar sustained wounds in a road accident after her vehicle collided with a tractor-trolley loaded with sugarcane and parked near Taunsa Mor of Muzaffargarh district on Saturday night.

According to rescue services, the woman, identified as Mrs Abdul Haadi, was heading to her hometown of Taunsa tehsil of Dera Ghazi Khan from Lahore when the accident occurred.

Reportedly, the trolley was parked on the wrong side of the road.