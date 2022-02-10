Punjab to conduct trial in Lankan man killing inside Lahore prison

LAHORE: Punjab government has notified to shift the trial in the killing of Priyantha Kumara, a Sri Lanka national employed by a Sialkot business, to the Kot Lakhpat prison in Lahore with a special prosecution team (SPT) designated to plead the case against the suspects from a Sialkot factory.

According to a notification, the trial will now be held inside the prison owing to its sensitive nature.

A three-member prosecution team will proceed with the case and has been directed to submit a progress report on a regular basis to Prosecutor General Punjab.

The prosecution department said the development came after the case entered into final phases.

It merits a mention here the first conviction in the case came from the anti-terrorism court (ATC) where a suspect was awarded one-year imprisonment.

The suspect justified the killing at the factory on social media and later confessed to his crime before the court.

The ATC judge while announcing the verdict awarded him one year of imprisonment besides also imposing a fine of Rs10,000.