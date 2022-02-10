Imran may attend HBL PSL final: report

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan may attend the final of the ongoing HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, reports citing sources privy to the matter said.

The game is scheduled to be played on February 27.

Khan, who is the patron in chief of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), has been invited by the body’s chairman Ramiz Raja to watch the game.

The PCB also intend to invite other government officials and key figures from other walks of life to watch the final.

The representatives of Cricket Australia, who will be in Pakistan on the day to participate in the upcoming series against Australia, will also attend the closing ceremony.

The Lahore leg of the league kicked off Thursday with 50 percent capacity and children under 12 in the stadium under the updated National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) protocols.

The unbeaten Multan Sultans will face Peshawar Zalmi in the first fixture of the second leg matches — which will be staged completely under the lights.