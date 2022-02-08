World

US says Iran nuclear deal ‘in sight’ but urgent need to finalize

By News Desk

The United States said Monday that a deal was possible at Iran nuclear talks in Vienna, but that an agreement had to be completed urgently as Tehran advances its nuclear capabilities.

“A deal that addresses all sides’ core concerns is in sight, but if it is not reached in the coming weeks, Iran’s ongoing nuclear advances will make it impossible for us to return to the JCPOA,” a State Department spokesperson said, referring to the 2015 framework agreement.

The talks will resume in Vienna on Tuesday after negotiators in recent weeks have cited progress in seeking to revive the 2015 accord that was supposed to prevent Iran from acquiring an atomic bomb, a goal it has always denied pursuing.

Parties have been negotiating in Vienna since last year with indirect US participation. Talks were most recently halted at the end of last month, and the negotiators returned to their capitals for consultations.

Former US president Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the pact in 2018 and reimposed tough economic sanctions on Iran, prompting the Islamic republic to begin pulling back from its commitments under the deal and step up its nuclear activities.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said the answers that “the United States brings tomorrow to Vienna will determine when we can reach an agreement.”
“We have made significant progress in various areas of the Vienna negotiations” including on guarantees that Iran seeks that a new US administration would not breach the deal once again, Khatibzadeh told reporters.

Previous articleSaudi Interior Minister calls on COAS Bajwa, discusses regional security, Afghan situation
Next article‘True Colours’: MQM-P questions ruling party’s performance
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Muslims to vote against hate, ‘insecurity’ in India’s crucial state polls

As campaigning for provincial elections in India’s politically significant state of Uttar Pradesh (UP) takes a feverish pitch, Mohammad Islam, 65, a resident of...
Read more
World

China urges U.S. not to go further down the wrong path

The recent irresponsible, groundless and biased remarks against China by the U.S. related to the Beijing Winter Olympics, Xinjiang and Taiwan have seriously poisoned...
Read more
World

Russian attack on Ukraine possible ‘any day’ but diplomacy still an option, White House says

Russian President Vladimir Putin could order an attack on Ukraine within days or weeks, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan warned on Sunday,...
Read more
World

Fearing junta, hundreds of Myanmar parents disown dissident children

YANGON: Every day for the last three months, an average of six or seven families in Myanmar have posted notices in the country's state-owned...
Read more
World

Diplomatic flurry to avert Russia-NATO clash over Ukraine

PARIS: With war clouds gathering over Ukraine, international diplomacy goes into overdrive on Monday with the French and Russian presidents to meet in Moscow...
Read more
World

Google Chrome to change its logo for the first time in eight years

Chrome is changing its logo design for the first time in eight years. The difference is hard to tell, because the changes are quite...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

US says Iran nuclear deal ‘in sight’ but urgent need to...

The United States said Monday that a deal was possible at Iran nuclear talks in Vienna, but that an agreement had to be completed...

Saudi Interior Minister calls on COAS Bajwa, discusses regional security, Afghan situation

PM to lead PTI’s mass contact drive to mobilise workers: Farrukh

IHC reserves decision in Monal Restaurant case

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.