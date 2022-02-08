NATIONAL

Saudi Interior Minister calls on COAS Bajwa, discusses regional security, Afghan situation

By Staff Report

RAWALPINDI: Interior Minister of Saudi Arabia Prince Abdulaziz Bin Saud Bin Naif called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on Monday.

According to a statement released by the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR), during the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security, the current situation in Afghanistan, and bilateral defence relations between the two countries came under discussion.

On the occasion, the COAS said that Pakistan values its historical and brotherly relations with the Kingdom and acknowledges its unique place in the Islamic world.

The Saudi minister appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghan situation, special efforts for border management, role in regional stability, and pledged to play his part for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels, the statement said.

