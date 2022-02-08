‘True Colours’: MQM-P questions ruling party’s performance

LAHORE: Showing its true colours, ruling party’s ally MQM-P leader Aamir Khan on Monday questioned how they could be satisfied with Prime Minister Imran Khan when the people were not.

Addressing a news conference along with party leaders Waseem Akhtar and Chaudhry Abid in Lahore, Khan maintained that MQM-P was already concerned about the rising inflation in the country.

“The doors of MQM-P are open for everyone. We are the government’s ally and have complaints about bad governance against everyone,” he said.

Censuring the PPP, Khan said despite being in power for the last 15 years, the party had not carried out any development work in the province.

“The feudal mindset has destroyed the entire system in Sindh. MQM-P is continuing its struggle in a peaceful manner.”

Khan regretted that the police resorted to shelling and baton charge on MQM-P workers outside the CM House in Karachi during their “peaceful” protest against the recently passed amendments to Sindh Local Government Act of 2013.

“We were in favour of talks but the government resorted to violence,” he said.