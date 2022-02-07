The future of futile hec

Unfortunately, the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan (HEC), like the rest of higher education in Pakistan, is in severe crisis.

Indeed, both depend on each other and depend on their laboratories, universities and the hired forces therein, the teachers. All are facing severe complications, and all are striving to put their failure on the shoulders of the others. Why the situation is worsening one day after another, and no perfect remedy is seen for the future? Soon everyone will be able to put their hands on a specific involved person or body or the commission, as the failure is explicitly disclosed even by the HEC and the commission itself.

Amazingly, the Chairman HEC, the commission members, and the businessmen who floated the idea are mourning the same failed project and are against it and now asking us for an alternate solution and the next strategic plan. Indeed, we being the real stakeholders are here to help them, but a representation of teachers must be given first in the commission so that in the future no such blind activities are exercised and followed even after its failure

The commission, unfortunately, violated its ordinance at the time of its birth in 2003 when it divided the teachers at the universities without justification on the expectation of surprise achievements through huge investments through research without industries like a “business without a market”.

The idea was surprisingly indeed proposed by a businessman who was a member of the

commission at that time. I am extremely surprised how the educationists agreed with the idea of dividing the teaching community as eager for research. Unfortunately, various factories and industries of the country were converted into new universities to pirsue the eager cause at the cost of standard education.

The strategic planning for standard higher education in the HEC Ordinance was bartered for research. Illegal ways, cruel rules, and violations of basic rights were introduced for teachers. What was the aim of such division of teachers into the TTS (Tenure Track System) and the BPS (Basic Pay Scales)? The majority of readers now know the outcomes.

Let’s now discuss the two options of the illegal division of teachers for the same nature of duties but discriminatory salaries and facilities for one group.

Option A: To be very realistic as an analyst, for instance, let me agree with the investment as much research is done until now through the business. Amazingly, more is done by the BPS teachers, but what is achieved for the country? It must be shared with the public as a lot of public money is paid to them apart from other discriminatory promotions, 13th salary, and now amazingly double enhanced salaries.

The double salaries (up to Rs 2.0 million per month) are introduced and approved for teachers of the favored group by these wise businessmen at the commission. Indeed, much is availed secretly but not shared with the public. We may further appreciate increasing the investment in them if the answer is yes and it must be yes, as this decision was made recently even when this issue of discrimination was communicated to the commission and the government in writing by the association of the other larger group, (APUBTA) of 90 percent BPS teachers. I appreciate the courage of the commission and the generosity of the government and request for more to be paid to them if the outcome is achieved.

The drama of international agencies regarding fake substandard research of these contract teachers and the dignity of the country will be restored by a challenge in the international court. In addition, the same facilities may also be allowed to the other group if they do such desired work.

Option B: If it is not the case, the culprits behind this horror movie maybe investigated, the taxpayers’ money may be recovered and the project may be closed immediately, and these contract employees may be relieved, as the illegally discriminately promoted blue

eyed shall ruin the unbalanced system.

The billions paid for publishing research in foreign paid journals may be recovered and links of the HEC officials and commission members/businessmen may be investigated for such black business, whose impact is not seen even after 20 years, nor it is expected in the next 20 years to help in the socio-economic growth of the country.

In these circumstances, the HEC is badly failed to keep even the standard of higher education. The standard of passing ratio of competitive examination for degree holders is dropped to 2% from 12% as reported. The research standard is declared fake by HEC itself and the international community even to whom we pay huge public money. The chairman is against the output of the current system and the government/businessmen are against him. The teachers are against the discriminatory division and the commission, and the two groups of teachers are against

each other due to discriminatory behaviors and policies by the HEC. The grouping has made a great mess in the universities and soon shall collapse the system as the horrible movie of ONE COUNTRY TWO SYSTEMS has always such a terrible end. In this situation when no one is hearing each other, I would like to request the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Pakistan to take suo-motu action for restoring the dignity of teachers, universities, and higher education.