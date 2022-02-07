Opinion

The future of futile hec

The Tenure Track System has pitted one group of university teachers against another

By Dr Imtiaz Ahmad
0
0

Unfortunately, the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan (HEC), like the rest of higher education in Pakistan, is in severe crisis.

Indeed, both depend on each other and depend on their laboratories, universities and the hired forces therein, the teachers. All are facing severe complications, and all are striving to  put their failure on the shoulders of the others.  Why the situation is worsening one day after another, and no perfect remedy  is seen for the future? Soon everyone will be able  to put their hands on a specific involved  person or body or the commission, as the  failure is explicitly disclosed even by the HEC  and the commission itself.

Amazingly, the Chairman HEC, the commission members, and the businessmen who floated the idea are  mourning the same failed project and are  against it and now asking us for an alternate  solution and the next strategic plan. Indeed, we being the real stakeholders are here to help them, but a representation of teachers  must be given first in the commission so that  in the future no such blind activities are  exercised and followed even after its failure

The commission, unfortunately,  violated its ordinance at the time of its birth in  2003 when it divided the teachers at the  universities without justification on the  expectation of surprise achievements  through huge investments through research  without industries like a “business without a  market”.

The idea was surprisingly indeed proposed by  a businessman who was a member of the

commission at that time. I am extremely  surprised how the educationists agreed  with the idea of dividing the teaching  community as eager for research.  Unfortunately, various factories and industries  of the country were converted into new  universities to pirsue the eager cause at the cost  of standard education.

The strategic planning  for standard higher education in the HEC  Ordinance was bartered for research. Illegal  ways, cruel rules, and violations of basic rights  were introduced for teachers. What was the  aim of such division of teachers into the TTS  (Tenure Track System) and  the BPS (Basic Pay Scales)? The majority of readers now know  the outcomes.

Let’s now discuss the two options of the  illegal division of teachers for the same nature  of duties but discriminatory salaries and  facilities for one group.

Option A: To be very realistic as an analyst,  for instance, let me agree with the  investment as much research is done until now  through the business. Amazingly, more is  done by the BPS teachers, but what is  achieved for the country? It must be shared  with the public as a lot of public money is paid  to them apart from other discriminatory  promotions, 13th salary, and now amazingly  double enhanced salaries.

The double salaries  (up to Rs 2.0 million per month) are  introduced and approved for teachers of the  favored group by these wise businessmen at  the commission. Indeed, much is availed  secretly but not shared with the public. We  may further appreciate increasing the  investment in them if the answer is yes and it  must be yes, as this decision was made recently  even when this issue of discrimination was  communicated to the commission and the  government in writing by the association of  the other larger group, (APUBTA) of 90 percent  BPS teachers. I appreciate the courage of the  commission and the generosity of the  government and request for more to be paid to  them if the outcome is achieved.

The drama of  international agencies regarding fake substandard research of these contract  teachers and the dignity of the country will be restored by a challenge in the international  court. In addition, the same facilities may also  be allowed to the other group if they do such  desired work.

Option B: If it is not the case, the culprits  behind this horror movie maybe investigated,  the taxpayers’ money may be recovered and  the project may be closed immediately, and  these contract employees may be relieved, as  the illegally discriminately promoted blue

eyed shall ruin the unbalanced system.

The billions paid for  publishing research in foreign paid journals  may be recovered and links of the HEC  officials and commission  members/businessmen may be investigated  for such black business, whose impact is not  seen even after 20 years, nor it is expected in  the next 20 years to help in the socio-economic  growth of the country.

Amazingly, the  Chairman HEC, the commission members,  and the businessmen who floated the idea are  mourning the same failed project and are  against it and now asking us for an alternate  solution and the next strategic plan. Indeed,  we being the real stakeholders are here to  help them, but a representation of teachers  must be given first in the commission so that  in the future no such blind activities are  exercised and followed even after its failure.

In these circumstances, the HEC is badly  failed to keep even the standard of higher  education. The standard of passing ratio of  competitive examination for degree holders is  dropped to 2% from 12% as reported. The  research standard is declared fake by HEC  itself and the international community even to  whom we pay huge public money. The  chairman is against the output of the current  system and the government/businessmen are  against him. The teachers are against the  discriminatory division and the commission,  and the two groups of teachers are against

each other due to discriminatory behaviors  and policies by the HEC. The grouping has  made a great mess in the universities and soon  shall collapse the system as the horrible movie  of ONE COUNTRY TWO SYSTEMS has  always such a terrible end. In this situation  when no one is hearing each other, I would  like to request the Chief Justice of the  Supreme Court of Pakistan to take suo-motu  action for restoring the dignity of teachers,  universities, and higher education.

Dr Imtiaz Ahmad
The author is a Ph.D. from the University of Essex, United Kingdom, and is working as an Associate Professor of Mathematics at the University of Malakand. He can be reached at [email protected]

