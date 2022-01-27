Sports

Wahab Riaz, Imad Wasim, Jordan Thompson also tested positive for Covid-19

By Staff Report

KARACHI: HBL PSL suffered another blow as top cricketers Wahab Riaz, Imad Wasim and international player Jordan Thompson have tested positive for coronavirus just a few hours before the start of the PSL-7.

Peshawar Zalmi’s captain Wahab Riaz will be unavailable for the team’s opening Pakistan Super League (PSL) match against Quetta Gladiators tomorrow (Friday), the franchise confirmed Thursday.

Wahab had tested positive for COVID-19 a day earlier and is now in self-isolation, the franchise said in a statement, adding that the veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik would lead the team for their opening match.

Former Pakistan team captain and Quetta Gladiators all-rounder Shahid Afridi has also tested positive for coronavirus.

The star player will quarantine at home following the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) protocols and will be reintegrated into the squad after seven days of quarantine and negative test.

Afridi went to a hospital on Wednesday after seeking permission from the team management.

Meanwhile, Karachi Kings former skipper Imad Wasim and international player Jordan Thompson have tested positive for coronavirus today, just a few hours before the start of the PSL.

Two days ago, Karachi Kings President Wasim Akram had tested positive for COVID-19.

It is worth mentioning that the inclusion of Mohammad Amir is also doubtful for the opening match today after the pacer suffered an injury, sources said.

Staff Report

