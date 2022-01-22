Team China’s speed skating squad for Beijing 2022 comes into being

Another six athletes, after three days of competitions that ended on Friday, qualified to join Team China for the speed skating event in the coming 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

The new entrants comprise of two males and four females.

Xu Fu and Yang Tao will join Gao Tingyu, Ning Zhongyan, Lian Ziwen and Wang Haotian in the men’s team. Ahenar Adake, Tian Ruining, Pei Chong and Guo Dan will become teammates of Han Mei, Li Qishi, Jin Jingzhu and Yinqi.

There will be 14 speed skating events during the 2022 Winter Games. Chinese athletes are competing in three of them: men’s 500-meter, 1000m and 1500m. Of the nine medals – four golds, three silvers and two bronzes – China won in the four stops of the Speed Skating World Cup in 2021; four golds and three silvers came from Gao and Ning.