Prof Qasim Bashir elected honorary fellow of Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh

By News Desk
Provena St Joseph Medical Center, Joliet- Dr Qasim Bashir in the Biplane Suite March 24, 2010 © Michael Hudson, All Rights Reserved

Professor Dr Qasim Bashir, Clinical & Interventional Neurologist, Head of Department Neurology at Services Institute of Medical Sciences, Lahore has been elected as a Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh.

The Society rigorously assesses the achievements of those it appoints as fellows considering their professional standing and recognizing excellence across a diverse range of expertise and experience, and its effect on society.

This exceptional honor is fitting recognition of Dr Qasim Bashir’s outstanding contributions especially in Stroke & Interventional Neurology in Pakistan.

Dr Qasim is son of renowned late Professor Dr Bashir Ahmad [Neurosurgeon]. He is a graduate of King Edward Medical College, Lahore and completed Neurology residency from University of Vermont at Burlington, USA and additional fellowship training and board certifications in Vascular [Stroke] Neurology and Neurocritical care from renowned Cleveland Clinic Foundation, Ohio, USA.

He completed a third fellowship in Neuroendovascular Surgery/Interventional Neurology from University of Illinois at Chicago, USA; where he also held faculty position for 5 years before relocating to his birth city – Lahore.

Dr Qasim Bashir is a Fellow of Society of Vascular Intervention Neurology [SVIN], USA and holds the distinctive Neuroendovascular Surgery credentialing from The Committee on Advanced Subspecialty Training (CAST), USA which falls under the Council of the Society of Neurological Surgeons, USA.

News Desk

