UN chief condemns Saudi-led deadly airstrikes in Yemen’s Saada City

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned airstrikes by the Saudi-led coalition on Friday against a detention center in Yemen’s Saada City, his spokesman said.

Guterres urged parties to engage with his special envoy for Yemen to advance the political process and reach a negotiated settlement to end the years-long conflict.

The Houthi group on Friday said that at least 77 people died in an airstrike launched by the Saudi Arabia-led coalition on a prison.

“More than 77 killed prisoners and nearly 146 wounded have been transported by ambulances to the hospitals of Saada so far,” according to a statement released by the Houthi-controlled Ministry of Health.

“The airstrike completely destroyed the prison building and there is no sufficient equipment to pull the victims from under the rubble,” an official from Saada’s local authority told Xinhua News Agency.

But the Saudi-led coalition later denied targeting the detention center in Saada and called media reports “baseless and unfounded,” the official Saudi Press Agency reported citing the coalition spokesperson Turki al-Malki.

Saada is one of the main strongholds of the Iran-backed Houthis who have been fighting the Yemeni government forces, who are supported by the Riyadh-led coalition, for years.