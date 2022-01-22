Sports

Sargent leads Norwich out of relegation zone

By News Desk

LONDON: Norwich moved out of the Premier League relegation zone for the first time this season as Josh Sargent’s double helped beat 10-man Watford 3-0 at Vicarage Road.

Watford drop into the bottom three as a ninth consecutive game without a win piled the pressure on manager Claudio Ranieri.

Sargent had not scored a league goal since his August move from Werder Bremen, but came good at a vital time for the Canaries bid to beat the drop.

“To get your first one and then your second after that was pretty crazy,” said Sargent. “It’s a big game for us so a great night overall.

“Every game is big for us, but to get a win against the team right in front of us is a huge win.”

The American’s audacious flick with the outside of his boot crept in off the underside of the bar to open the scoring six minutes into the second half.

Play was then held up due to a floodlight failure, but it was the visitors who sparkled when the game resumed.

Sargent’s towering leap to meet Milot Rashica’s cross doubled Norwich’s lead.

Watford were then dealt another huge blow when top scorer Emmanuel Dennis was sent-off for a second bookable offence.

The Nigerian had been lucky to escape a straight red when picking up his first yellow card for a high challenge on Pierre Lees-Melou and could have no complaints after another mistimed lunge on Max Aarons.

Dennis will miss another huge clash in the battle to beat the drop against Burnley on February 5.

A Juraj Kucka own goal in the second minute of 15 added for the rubbed salt into the Hornets’ wounds.

Norwich move two points clear of the relegation zone, but all the bottom three have games in hand.

Newcastle and Watford have played two fewer games than Dean Smith’s men, while Burnley have five extra matches to close the five-point gap.

However, given Watford’s ruthless streak when it comes to sacking managers, Ranieri may not be given the chance to right his side’s slide in recent weeks.

Xisco Munoz was dismissed in October despite taking seven points from the first seven games of the campaign and leading Watford to promotion last season.

Ranieri has added just seven more in the last 13, only one of which has come since thrashing Manchester United 4-1 in November.

“I speak every day with the board and we are together,” said Ranieri.

“I am convinced (Watford will stay up), also some players are convinced and want to fight and now I have to pick only the players that want to fight.”

Previous articleAsad Umar lashes out at Sindh govt over failure to provide security to green line bus service
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Olympic hopeful determined to win hearts

ISLAMABAD: Muhammad Karim, a skier from Gilgit-Baltistan is all set to represent his country at the Beijing Olympic Winter Games in February. The 26-year-old is...
Read more
Sports

Hazlewood to return from injury for Sri Lanka series

SYDNEY: Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood will be back in action for next month's T20 international series against Sri Lanka after a side strain...
Read more
Sports

Collins downs Danish teen Tauson to set-up Mertens last-16 clash

MELBOURNE: American Danielle Collins staged a remarkable comeback to halt giant-killing Danish teenager Clara Tauson Saturday and keep alive dreams of bettering her last-four...
Read more
Sports

Jota double fires Liverpool into League Cup final

LONDON: Jurgen Klopp saluted "world-class" Diogo Jota after Portugal forward fired Liverpool into the League Cup final against Chelsea with a double in Thursday's...
Read more
Sports

Nadal, Barty power through as Anisimova stuns Osaka

Defending champion Naomi Osaka was dumped out of the Australian Open in the third round on Friday by unseeded American Amanda Anisimova to open...
Read more
Sports

T20 World Cup: Pakistan to face arch-rivals India on Oct 23 at Melbourne Cricket Ground

India and Pakistan will lock horns in a blockbuster T20 World Cup group clash for the second year running after the fixtures for the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

India orders blocking of 35 Pakistan-based YouTube channels, two websites

In yet another move to stop voices of dissent against its culture of hate mongering, India has blocked 35 Pakistan-based YouTube channels and two...

99 passengers travelling to Dubai, Sharjah found infected with Covid-19

Punjab University VC indicted in Dr. Maria defamation case

PM urges int’l community to provide immediate relief to Afghans

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.