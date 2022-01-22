Opinion

Lahore blast

Is a new kind of monster stirring?

By Editorial
0
0

The blast in Lahore was perhaps made more frightening by the fact that it had taken place after some time, and the impression had been created that such horrific events had receded into the past. Three people were killed and 20 injured in the blast in Anarkali, this was not the worst blast in Lahore, it created an atmosphere of insecurity. There had also been the expectation that the Taliban takeover in Kabul would lead to a cessation of terrorist attacks in such large urban centres as Lahore. Clearly that was not justified.

A new dimension has been the claim of responsibility by the Baloch Liberation Army. Lahore is a new place for it to operate from. Evidently, claims that it had been crushed were a little premature. At the same time, there are reports of the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan being involved in this incident. That would represent an alliance between organizations so ideologically opposed to one another, that they are mostly opposed to each other in Balochistan. If the two organizations are going to cooperate this way in the entire country, that would extend their range to virtually every city in the country, and they could inflict horrible casualties. This can be prevented, if intelligece agencies were to divert both attention and resources away from domestic politics, and focused  on gathering the kind of intelligence needed to stop such incidents. The task of doing so in a way that would not gum up ordinary life too much, is not easy, but beats the dabbling in domestic politics that has earned not just the agencies, but the entire establishment, a bad name. Tracing the criminal through the Safe City CCTV footage is almost a matter of routine, and while detection is an important part of deterrence, the most important part is ensuring that there is no incident at all. For that, there is no shortcut but to focus on the target, and making sure that the agency regards this as its main function.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleIndia’s violating the status quo in Kashmir
Editorial
The Editorial Department of Pakistan Today can be contacted at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Comment

India’s violating the status quo in Kashmir

On 18 January 2022, invoking the principle of Universal Jurisdiction, a London-based law firm Stoke White submitted extensive evidence to the British Metropolitan Police’s...
Read more
Comment

A National Security Policy at last

Nation-states follow some policy initiatives which define their functioning. While there are many policies, the umbrella term for all policies is covered in national...
Read more
Comment

Education in South Asia in the Covid-19 pandemic 

Report of several institutions and research institutes which came out during and after the covid-19 pandemic revealed the damage done to educational institutions and...
Read more
Letters

Reasons for rejected votes

The recent LG Polls in KP had one thing in common. In all districts, where the election was held, there were a very high...
Read more
Letters

Leadership matters

There is no denying the fact that Pakistan is facing a host of challenges that continue to impede national progress and prosperity. The path...
Read more
Letters

Problems faced by farmers

Agriculture is the backbone of Pakistan but the farmers in Pakistan face a lot of problems. The prices of fertilizers are increasing day by...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Letters

Reasons for rejected votes

The recent LG Polls in KP had one thing in common. In all districts, where the election was held, there were a very high...

Leadership matters

Problems faced by farmers

Supporting sports

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.