Canadian High Commissioner Wendy Gilmour garners praises after refereeing a girls’ ice hockey match in Hunza

By News Desk

An ice hockey match played by young girls has taken place in Hunza, whose pictures are making rounds on Twitter. One thing that garnered people’s attention was Canadian High Commissioner in Islamabad Wendy Gilmour refereeing the match. People have been praising the Canadian diplomat for encouraging winter sports in Pakistan while advocating for female athletes.

Local media shared pictures of the ice hockey match on Twitter, making note of the high commissioner refereeing the match.

 

Gilmour was quick to re-share it, calling it “an amazing match”. She congratulated Altit’s Sports Club And Rising Federation for organising the fourth Winterlude festival. Addressing the young players from Hunza and Chitral she said “my colleagues and I had a blast!”

 

Users were particularly thrilled by the promotion of gender equality. The sport being accessible in remote areas was another plus point.

 

 

Twitter users loved Gilmour’s role as referee and cheered on the girls of Gilgit-Baltistan.

 

 

There was general praise for Gilmour having “rooted” herself in “Pakistan’s society and culture.”

 

Someone even asked for ways Pakistani Canadians to donate or contribute to the efforts “in getting more gear and facilities set up.”

 

Others wanted more, like a full blown match, or a team at the Winter Olympics.

 

 

One user believed this even merited a documentary!

 

Pakistani Twitter loved the pictures and flooded the tweet with praise and well wishes. People were excited about winter sports being introduced in Pakistan.

 

 

