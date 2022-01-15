NATIONAL

Supreme Court backlog reaches crisis levels

By Staff Report
A policeman walks past the Supreme Court building in Islamabad on January 29, 2021, where lawyers have filed a last-ditch attempt to overturn the acquittal of a British-born militant convicted of masterminding the murder of US journalist Daniel Pearl. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The backlog of Supreme Court cases reached crisis levels in 2021 after the apex judicial forum registered a significant surge in outstanding cases number of which increased from 51,387 in June to 51,766 in December.

Meanwhile, the statistics, shared by the court’s registrar office, showed the number of outstanding cases rose to 54,000 in November before dropping to the December figure.

The data further showed that 1,116 cases were heard, and decided, between December 16 to 31 as compared to 835 cases that left the court in the same period in 2020.

It merits a mention here the Supreme Court has adopted measures to address the backlog issue and in July, Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed ordered the formation of 120 new accountability courts for early dispensation of justice.

The top judge had also directed for a decision on all pending references of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) within three months.

If cases reach any court, only 5-10 percent result in a conviction, according to a recent report by the International Crisis Group on reforming the justice system.

Prosecutors are underpaid and overwhelmed and judges rely almost entirely on oral statements rather than physical evidence.

The system’s shortcomings are vast. Investigators typically work on 30-40 cases at a time. Most police are poorly trained and officers have few opportunities for promotion, providing little motivation to solve cases, the Asia Society think-tank concluded in a report published in July.

Torture is common in interrogations because many police are not taught any other method, it added.

Previous articleSindh to keep schools open despite Omicron surge
Next articleAirlines rearrange flights to avoid fog at Lahore airport
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

President approves mini-budget

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday granted approval to the Finance (Supplementary) Bill, 2022, under Article 75 of the Constitution. The so-called mini-budget that...
Read more
NATIONAL

Omicron fears compel PCAA to ban in-flight meals

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) banned from January 17 (Monday) on-board meal services in domestic flights to stem the spread of the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Father demands death penalty for suspect in Noor murder

ISLAMABAD: The father of Noor Mukadam Saturday demanded capital punishment for Zahir Zakir Jaffer, the prime suspect in the high-profile murder of the Islamabad-based...
Read more
NATIONAL

Rs50bn business loans for youth under KJP: Dar

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Saturday said 2022 would be celebrated as a year dedicated to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Recruitment of tech experts to operate EVMs in final stages, PM told

ISLAMABAD: Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja wrote to Prime Minister Imran Khan on the issue of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and I-voting in...
Read more
NATIONAL

Airlines rearrange flights to avoid fog at Lahore airport

LAHORE: Foreign airlines rearranged their flights to escape the foggy conditions at Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore. But the airport was functional for flights...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Rs50bn business loans for youth under KJP: Dar

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Saturday said 2022 would be celebrated as a year dedicated to...

Recruitment of tech experts to operate EVMs in final stages, PM told

Airlines rearrange flights to avoid fog at Lahore airport

Supreme Court backlog reaches crisis levels

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.