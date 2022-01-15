National Security Policy 2022-2026

There can be no two opinions about a sound economy being a prerequisite for national security. Unless the wheels of industry are running at full speed, the agricultural sector is realizing its full potential and businesses are flourishing, the country will find it hard to maintain and equip a modern military capable of defending the borders. No state can be self-reliant in the production of military equipment unless it is industrially advanced. The advancement of technology has introduced new areas of combat like electronic and cyber warfare. To be able to cope with threats of the sort, sufficient funds have to be diverted to research.

This said, there is a whole gamut of other issues which need to be addressed if a country is to adequately secure itself from external aggression and internal threats. A security policy must not ignore the human factor. It is strange that issues like poverty, human rights and democracy have not been taken into consideration in the National Security Policy.

- Advertisement -

No country can adequately defend itself without the enthusiastic support of its citizens. A dissatisfied populace provides a breeding ground for security challenges. The millions pushed below the poverty line have little enthusiasm left in them. Democracy plays a vital role in a country’s security. In democracies politicians do not jump the gun. They try instead to resolve differences with other countries through diplomatic means which reduces the chances of war. Democracies win most of their wars because they prudently choose to fight wars that they can win, and because they can marshal more resources, make better decisions, and muster public support for their military campaigns. This explains why war is too important to be left to the generals.

While the NSP places the economy front and centre, the present government has little capacity to turn the economy round. The PTI leadership started with childish proposals like distributing poultry and cows to provide millions of jobs. Its initial attitude towards seeking IMF support was characterised by conceited disdain. This led to harmful delays in seeking the programme. Its present attitude is that of abject surrender to the IMF. As things stand the country remains vulnerable.